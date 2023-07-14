Microsoft Win11 Update Unlocks All Functions of 22H2 Moment 3: Worth the Upgrade

Microsoft Win11 Releases KB5028185 Patch, Unlocking All Functions of Moment 3 Update

On Tuesday Patch Day in July, Microsoft released the anticipated KB5028185 patch, upgrading the functionalities of Win11 22H2 Moment 3 from the previous beta version. It is highly recommended for all users to upgrade to this latest patch.

Last year, with the launch of Win11 22H2, Microsoft introduced a new update strategy, where new features would be rolled out in waves. Moment 1 and Moment 2 updates had already been pushed, and the Moment 3 update was being tested in May. Finally, after the July upgrade, it has become comprehensive for all users.

While the Moment 3 update may not include any major new features, it offers several smaller improvements that are noteworthy. Some of these improvements include the reinstatement of the second hand in the system time, Alt+Tab multi-tab page browsing support in the Edge browser, real-time subtitles supporting Chinese and other languages, automatic adjustment of content brightness, and the addition of cloud suggestions/search in the input methods.

The Win11 22H2 Moment 3 update also introduces a setting page for the USB4 interface, further unlocking support for advanced interfaces. This is considered one of the few hardware upgrades in this patch.

To summarize, this latest update is definitely worth trying. If you haven’t received the push notification yet, you can navigate to the update page of Win11 and refresh it to receive the latest patch.

