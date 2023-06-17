Home » Microsoft won’t release new games for Xbox One
The Xbox Series X/S has almost entered its fourth year of life cycle, and Microsoft has also made some strategic adjustments to the previous generation of consoles in due course. Although Xbox Game Studios will continue to provide support for existing Xbox One games in the future, it will no longer develop new games for the old platform. “We have shifted our focus to the ninth generation (referring to Xbox Series X/S).” Matt Booty, the person in charge, said in an interview with Axios.

Such a change should be expected, and thanks to cloud streaming technology, Xbox One players will still have the opportunity to play newer works such as “Starfield” and “Forza Motorsport” in the future . “It’s how we maintain support,” Booty said. However, even if Microsoft is freed from the shackles of the previous generation console, some third-party developers still worry that the Series S, which is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, will hinder the development of the platform as a whole. Booty acknowledged that it will take “a lot of work” to make the game perform well on the Series S, but expressed confidence in the studio’s ability to optimize.

