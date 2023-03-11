For users of Microsoft Word, in the past, they may have to rely on external applications to achieve quick access to the function of pasting plain text. Now, you can get this new shortcut key on the latest M365 Home and M365 Business Standard Beta Channel, Windows V16.0.15831.20174 and Mac V16.67.1113.0 and later. Continue reading Microsoft Word finally has a shortcut key to paste the text of the report in plain text.



▲ Source of this picture: Microsoft

Microsoft Word finally has a shortcut key to paste plain text

Promise me, remember the shortcut key operation of “Control + Shift + V” or “CMD + Shift + V” on Mac.

Hey… In fact, in many apps and services, this shortcut key is already very common. It’s just that for users of Microsoft Word, in the past, they may have to rely on external applications to achieve such functions quickly (emphasis, fast access). Now, you can get this new shortcut key on the latest M365 Home and M365 Business Standard Beta Channel, Windows V16.0.15831.20174 and Mac V16.67.1113.0 and later.

I believe everyone has long known that “Control (or CMD) + Shift + V” is used in many applications to “Paste Text Only” the copied content. A good function to avoid the problem of “strange format added” in email or word processing applications – sometimes because the format or font is not very different, it is true that there is no problem with the format for a while. It will be annoying!

However, before such a function, it seems that this shortcut key was reserved for “Paste Format Painter” on Microsoft’s word processing application Word. It also does not provide additional shortcut keys for the so-called plain text pasting function.

And maybe it’s because Bing has been pushing Microsoft’s various innovation nerves lately (hey, that’s a bit of a stretch to speculate). Through the Twitter post of Microsoft 365 Insider, many Word users will finally get great convenience through this small update – at least, there should be a lot less formatting errors in the future? At the same time, Microsoft also provides the function of pasting shortcut keys in plain text directly on the system through PowerToys for Windows – please take it carefully, foreign media said that there are problems that cause related functions to fail (maybe it will be improved in the future).

For the shortcut keys related to copying and pasting, Microsoft also updated the tabular list of shortcut key changes after Word updates for Windows and Mac systems.

It is also mentioned in the official post that if you are not used to this function, you can go to “File (File) > Options (Options) > Advanced (Advanced)” to find the relevant settings on the cut, copy and paste, tick and select “Keep bullets and numbers when pasting text with Keep Text Only option”. Or you can press Ctrl to set through the extended options in the floating window where the content is pasted. But since Microsoft seems to want to fully implement this new shortcut key, I always feel that I may have to change my habits in the future, right?

