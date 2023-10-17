Microsoft Working on Optional External Optical Disc Drive for Xbox Series S: Enhanced Gaming Experience and More Game Options

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new project development plan for its Xbox Series S digital console. The focus of the project is to create an external optical disc drive as an optional peripheral accessory for the console, according to XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal Nick.

Earlier reports had suggested that Microsoft was fully embracing digitalization and planning to eliminate the optical disc drive altogether. However, it now appears that the disc drive will still exist but may be offered as an external optional accessory.

The addition of an external optical disc drive would allow Xbox Series S players to enjoy a wider range of games, ultimately improving the console’s performance and addressing some of the criticisms surrounding its limited capabilities.

Shpeshal Nick did not provide any specific details regarding the release date or pricing for the optional accessory.

The Xbox Series S was launched by Microsoft in September with an all-black design and 1TB storage capacity. It is a purely digital console and has the same performance as the Xbox Series S. The recommended price for the console is 10,580 yuan.

As Microsoft continues to innovate and improve its gaming console offerings, the addition of an optional external optical disc drive could be a valuable upgrade for Xbox Series S owners and prospective buyers.

