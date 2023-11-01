Microsoft Xbox Taiwan Announces Discounts for 2023 Double 11 Event

Microsoft Xbox Taiwan has officially kicked off the 2023 Double 11 discount event, announcing limited-time promotions for the Xbox Series X|S consoles and wireless controllers. Starting from November 1st, customers can pre-order the Xbox Series X for as low as NT$14,580 (discounted from the original price of NT$17,580), and the Xbox Series S for NT$7,980 (original price NT$9,480). These discounts will be available until November 15th, giving players a chance to save nearly NT$3,000.

In addition to the console discounts, there will also be special offers on wireless controllers. From November 1st to November 12th, the Xbox wireless controllers will be priced at NT$1,390, down from the original prices of NT$1,549 and NT$1,690. The controllers come in seven different colors, catering to the preferences of all gaming enthusiasts.

Not only is Microsoft offering great deals on hardware, but they are also expanding their Game Pass lineup with exciting new releases. The popular survival horror classic “Dead Space” is now available on Game Pass, adding a spooky touch to the Halloween season. On November 9th, “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unnamed” will be released, followed by “Persona 5 Tactica” on November 17th, both of which will be available on Game Pass from their launch dates.

Fans of “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition” will be excited to know that a new DLC called “The Mountain Royals” will be released on November 1st. This DLC will introduce two new civilizations, Armenia and Georgia, as well as three new campaigns. Players can enjoy the optimized gaming experience of “Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition” on the console platform using the Xbox Wireless Controller.

In terms of upcoming game releases, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” will be launching on the Xbox platform on November 10th, followed by “NARUTO Ninja Storm Connections” on November 17th.

Recently, Xbox showcased a number of updates from its partners and independent game studios during the “Xbox Partner Preview” live broadcast. Exciting trailers and gameplay footage were shared, including the availability of “Alan Wake 2” on Xbox Series X|S and the closed beta of the free-to-play multiplayer shooter “The Finals.” Xbox also announced that more games will be released on Xbox consoles and Windows PC platforms to enrich the gaming experience for players.

For more details about the discounts, upcoming game releases, and lineup updates, players can refer to the official Xbox News Center. Additionally, there are several other games to look forward to, such as “RoboCop: Rogue City,” “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth,” “Manor Lords” game preview version, “Still Wakes The Deep,” and “Dungeons of Hinterberg,” which will all be available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC in the near future.

