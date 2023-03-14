Microsoft Xbox wireless controller pushes “fast green”!Same color as the brand logo

Microsoft earlier announced the Xbox wireless controller called “speed green” (velocity green), in order to echo the long-standing green representative color of the Xbox brand.

In addition to the green-based design on the front, the letters “X”, “Y”, “A”, and “B” including function buttons, analog joysticks, and main operation buttons are all presented in green, while the back is white. Design, the top trigger button maintains a black appearance.

As for the basic operation function, it is the same as the standard Xbox wireless controller, which can correspond to a battery life of up to 40 hours. In addition, it can also be connected to a PC via Bluetooth, or used for devices such as Apple TV.

In addition to the green style launched this time, Microsoft has previously launched controllers in styles including all black, all white, blue, red, fluorescent yellow and peach. Consumers can still design a green-based controller through the Xbox Design Lab. It is a basic controller, but it is clear that Microsoft hopes to attract more consumers’ attention through the green controller launched this time.

The suggested price is the newTaiwan dollar1690 yuan, it is already available to order through Microsoft’s official website.

