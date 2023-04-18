Home » Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets approval in South Africa – Gamereactor
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets approval in South Africa

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets approval in South Africa – Gamereactor

For regulators around the world, it’s a critical time to make a decision on Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

While we expect firm decisions from the UK, EU and US in the coming weeks, South Africa’s Competition Commission has released a report announcing approval of the deal.

In the file, we are told the committee “It was found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in significant foreclosure issues, as the parties do not have the ability or incentive to eliminate competing game distributors, particularly Sony (Playstation) and Nintendo (Switch). Additionally, the merging parties have committed to continuing to provide other Console makers supply Call of Duty games.

The report also stated: ” The Commission found that the proposed transaction was unlikely to result in a material hindrance or reduction of competition in any relevant market. The Committee further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any significant public interest issues.

As such, this is another region that could accept Microsoft’s big-money acquisition of a gaming giant. All eyes are now back on the UK, EU and US.

