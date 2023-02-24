Since Microsoft announced the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the largest deal in the game industry has sparked a lot of discussion, and many game companies have clearly opposed it. But after the closed-door hearing on the 22nd, the situation seems to have changed.

Changes after closed-door hearing

The EU antitrust agency held a closed-door hearing in Brussels on the 21st to discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Attendees are not only executives from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, but also many game industry veterans. Phil Spencer from Microsoft, Bobby Kotick from Activision Blizzard, and Jim Ryan from SONY will definitely attend, as well as representatives from game-related companies such as Alphabet, Huida, Valve, and EA. , and representatives of various European antitrust authorities.

Although the outside world does not know what was said in the closed-door hearing, it is certain that Microsoft fully expressed its sincerity and determination to acquire Activision Blizzard, and used actions to prove that Microsoft will not monopolize Activision Blizzard games. Some companies have also changed their attitudes towards Microsoft’s acquisition, and Huida, which previously opposed it, is one of them.

Huida and Microsoft jointly announced on the 22nd that they signed a ten-year agreement to integrate some of Microsoft’s games into Huida’s GeForce Now service, in exchange for Huida’s full support for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Until January, Huida was still worried about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard together with Google. In just one month, Huida reversed and decided to support Microsoft. It can be seen that Microsoft has put in a lot of effort to lobby related companies to complete the transaction.

Not only Huida, but Nintendo, one of the Big Three console giants, also announced that it has signed a ten-year game agreement with Microsoft. If Microsoft succeeds in acquiring Activision Blizzard, the “Decisive Moment” series will land on Nintendo Switch, and it will also be guaranteed to be released simultaneously. In this way, Nintendo also contributed a lot to the Microsoft acquisition. Microsoft President Brad Smith said at a press conference on the 21st that Valve also supports Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Antitrust Regulatory Issues Plaguing Microsoft

After Microsoft and Huida announced their cooperation, Microsoft’s antitrust pressure may drop significantly. After all, the biggest concern of antitrust agencies in various countries is that after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, competition in the console game market will decrease. If Microsoft gives up Activision Blizzard’s exclusive rights to games and allows masterpieces such as “Decisive Moment”, “Overwatch”, and “Hearthstone” to continue to appear on other platforms, Microsoft’s anti-monopoly pressure will be much easier than it is now.

Not long ago, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Microsoft on similar grounds. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard would harm the interests of players, forcing players who could have played games on other platforms to be forced to play only on the Microsoft platform. Antitrust agencies in the UK and the EU are also involved in the takeover investigation and will announce their results by the end of April. Microsoft’s cooperation with Huida and Nintendo this time is to prove its sincerity to the regulators with practical actions. Judging from Microsoft’s willingness to launch the “Decisive Moment” series on multiple platforms, it may really not care about game exclusivity, but more about whether the transaction can be completed, but there is one company that does not want Microsoft to successfully acquire Activision Blizzard, and its rival SONY.

After the announcement of the acquisition, SONY kept objecting to it. Even if Microsoft made it clear that the “Decisive Moment” series would still be available on PS, SONY was not satisfied, and just kept expressing its objections to various regulatory agencies. SONY once said that if the deal is completed, even if Microsoft is willing to let the “Decisive Moment” series land on PS, it can attract most players with exclusive content, resulting in reduced competition in the console game market. Of course, a dominance is something regulators don’t want to see, but Microsoft doesn’t agree with this kind of remarks. It uses data to show that Microsoft’s console game market share has not been high. President Brad Smith revealed that research shows that SONY occupies the global game console market. 70%, Xbox is 30%, just looking at the European market SONY has an 80% market share, Xbox only has 20%, and the Japanese market is 96:4.

Microsoft’s intention is obvious. Such a disparity in market share cannot be reversed by acquiring Activision Blizzard. SONY’s worries are just unfounded. If supervision is really needed, SONY should be regulated, not Microsoft. According to Microsoft’s plan, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be completed in June. Now that Microsoft has found a method acceptable to the regulators, I hope that Microsoft will successfully complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard as soon as possible.

