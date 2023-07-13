Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Raises Questions About Game Pass Titles and the Future of Call of Duty

US Court Clears the Way for Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Yesterday, a US court ruled in favor of Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, dismissing any potential hurdles in the process. This decision comes shortly after the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that instead of blocking Microsoft’s appeal in court, they would seek to find a solution to their cloud-related issues.

Speculation has been growing about Microsoft’s imminent takeover of Activision Blizzard, prompting questions about when Game Pass subscribers might expect to see titles from the gaming behemoth. While some additions may be introduced in the near future, fans will have to exercise patience for this year’s Call of Duty installment and the 2024 lineup.

Tom Warren, editor at The Verge, delved into the UK CMA’s documentation and shed light on Game Pass’s integration of new Call of Duty games, revealing that it may not happen until at least 2025. Although Activision Blizzard’s marketing deal with Sony is set to expire this year, there might exist an extension clause or comparable agreement preventing the publisher from supporting a competing subscription service next year.

Details surrounding the acquisition have sparked interest and discussion among gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. The prospect of Microsoft taking control of Activision Blizzard’s vast portfolio has roused curiosity, with many eagerly awaiting the potential synergies and new offerings that could arise from this partnership.

Ultimately, it seems that fans and investors will need to wait a little longer to fully witness the union of these two gaming powerhouses and the exciting developments that lie ahead.