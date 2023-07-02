Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Sparks Monopoly Hearings: Impact on Sony’s Game Development and Market Competitiveness

Title: Sony Reveals Development Costs of Popular Games as Monopoly Hearings Continue

Subtitle: Microsoft’s potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard highlights exclusive content concerns in the game industry

In the midst of the US Federal Trade Commission’s monopoly hearings surrounding Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, new details have emerged regarding the development costs of popular Sony games and the impact of content exclusivity on the market.

Sony recently submitted testimonial documents, shedding light on the significant investment behind their acclaimed games. According to the documents, the development cost of “Horizon: Forbidden West” amounted to approximately $212 million, with a team of around 300 individuals working on its production. Similarly, “The Last of Us Part II” incurred a development cost of approximately $220 million and involved a team of 200 staff members.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that in 2021, over six million players spent 70% of their gaming time engrossed in the “Decisive Moment” series. Astonishingly, one million players exclusively played this series. The “Decisive Moment” series alone generated a staggering $800 million in revenue for Sony within the US market last year.

The recent exclusivity of the “Call of Duty” series on Sony’s game console platform, accompanied by additional perks such as early access, map packs, and experience bonuses, has fuelled a dispute between Microsoft and Sony. Content exclusivity continues to affect the market dynamics and developmental aspects of the gaming industry.

If Microsoft successfully acquires Activision Blizzard and reassures fans that the “Decisive Moment” series will not be exclusive to a particular gaming console platform, Sony would face the loss of another competitive advantage in the gaming market.

Interestingly, the testimonial documents submitted to the court were partially redacted, obscuring certain crucial details. However, during the copying process, faint glimpses of numbers beneath the blacked-out portions were discernible, inadvertently uncovering information that was meant to remain hidden.

As the monopoly hearings progress and the implications of Microsoft’s potential acquisition unfold, the game industry is poised for significant transformation. The concerns surrounding exclusivity and the financial investments made in successful game development will undoubtedly shape the future landscape of the gaming market.

