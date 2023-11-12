Microsoft’s Copilot: A New Feature Accessible with Win+C Shortcut

A new update to the Windows operating system enabled the activation of a new feature for users: Copilot, Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI), can now be used freely as part of the system’s features and can help manage user activities on the computer. The tool, like other virtual assistants based on artificial intelligence, will allow users to improve their workflow and integrate this AI into the usual activities carried out on the device. However, this should be activated by installing a Windows system update.

This is usually notified to the user through an icon in the shape of two arrows that form a circle at the bottom right of the screen, indicating that an update is available and should include activation of Copilot. Upon completion of the installation, users should see the Copilot logo at the bottom of the screen next to the search bar and the Windows logo. This will allow Microsoft’s artificial intelligence to be activated by clicking on the program or using the “Windows + C” key combination.

In case the update has been installed but the keyboard shortcut does not work or activates another Windows function, users must enter the “Settings” or “Settings” application and follow these steps:

– Click on the “Personalization” option.

– Select the “Taskbar” button.

– Activate the special “Activate Copilot” button.

Once activated, Copilot will occupy the right side of the computer screen and users will be able to access all of its capabilities as if it were a chat window. This makes it easy to perform any other activity in other programs without having to open and close the artificial intelligence window. This includes, in addition to the interaction of AI with the content displayed on the screen, accessing the functions of Microsoft Edge and Bing Chat to display new content available on the web that may be useful to users at the time of carrying out their activities.

According to Microsoft, the goal behind this integration is to unify web capabilities, work data, and actions on the user’s PC to provide much closer support. The AI assistant will add more than 150 features to the operating system.

The list of improvements with which this assistant comes to the operating system is extensive, as there are more than 150 new features. These include enhancements to the Paint drawing tool, the Snipping Tool for text extraction and redaction, improvements to the Notepad and File Explorer applications, and much more to make the user’s experience on Windows even more seamless and efficient.

