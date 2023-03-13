Microsoft VSR

NVIDIA users can already enjoy the function of hardware video upscaling (increasing resolution) in Chrome and Edge, so what about AMD graphics cards? Microsoft is now experimenting with a feature called “Video Super Resolution (VSR)” in the early developer beta version of Edge, as long as it is a graphics card above the NVIDIA RTX20 series or Radeon RX5700 series ( That is to say, Intel can’t). In addition to helping to improve the quality of old YouTube videos a bit, it is also possible to stream lower-resolution videos in a bandwidth-constrained environment and watch them after upgrading.

This technology still has some limitations. In addition to Windows users only, laptop users have to plug in the power to use it, and if the movie has DRM technology such as PlayReady or Widevine, VSR cannot be used. At present, users who have both a dedicated display and an internal display on their laptops must first force Edge to use a dedicated display, but Microsoft said it is developing a mechanism that can automatically switch.

Microsoft’s VSR technology is actually not specially developed for AMD, it just uses non-graphics card-specific algorithms. Video compression can also help reduce computing requirements. VSR is currently only open to a very small number of Edge Canary users for trial, but it will come to more Canary users in the “coming weeks”. Microsoft also intends to expand the supported GPU, so other old graphics cards also have a chance. As for general users, it may have to wait a little longer.