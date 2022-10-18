Just recently, Microsoft officially announced to players the revenue performance of its subscription platform, Xbox Game Pass, on the Xbox console, proving that the platform has indeed achieved a lot of success. Microsoft has brought quite astonishing success. According to information disclosed by Microsoft, the platform will generate an astonishing revenue of over $2 billion on the Xbox console alone in 2021.

$2.9 billion in revenue on a single platform in a year

The TweakTown website provides more detailed data details in a new report that Xbox Game Pass has achieved a super-high revenue performance of $2.9 billion on the Xbox console platform in 2021. According to information provided by Microsoft, the total revenue of the Xbox gaming division in the 2021 fiscal year is 16.28 billion, which means that the Game Pass platform’s revenue on the Xbox console accounts for as much as 18% of the overall revenue, and it is also the same as games and services in the same period. about 30% of the income.

It is worth mentioning that the current public data is only the performance of this platform on the Xbox Series X/S console. TweakTown website analyst Derek Strickland speculates that between August 2021 and March 2022, the number of Game Pass platform subscribers for the PC and Xbox versions has officially reached between 15 million and 18 million. Of course, this is only the estimated data of third-party websites, not the exact information given by Microsoft.

In any case, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription platform has indeed brought a significant impact to the entire game industry, and when Microsoft announced that it would fully acquire Activision Blizzard, whether this platform will cause a monopoly in the game market has also become a problem. It is one of the topics closely watched by regulators around the world.

Masterpieces continue to be on the subscription platform, and the number of subscribers is still growing steadily

Of course, the best thing about the Xbox Game Pass platform for players around the world is the opportunity to try out all kinds of interesting new games, whether it’s a major promotional masterpiece from Microsoft’s own family, or some smaller indie games , for example, this month alone, subscribers will have the opportunity to play the horror shooter Contempt, the sequel to the well-known action-drama game A Plague Tale: Requiem, and the critically acclaimed “Requiem” on the platform. Persona 5: Royal Edition” three key masterpieces. In the part of independent games, many developers have also benefited from the crowd of players on this platform, which has led to a significant growth in the number of players of their games.

For example, “Knighthood 2” has grown by as much as 500,000 players in the part of the number of players after joining the Game Pass platform, so this platform is currently full of endless possibilities for players, developers and Microsoft itself sex and benefit. But just like Netflix, as long as it is not Microsoft’s own work, third-party games on this platform will be removed after a period of time, so many players seem to still prefer the more traditional buyout mechanism of other malls such as Steam, but Game Pass Such a platform really demonstrates the possibilities of a gaming subscription platform.