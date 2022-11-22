In recent years, many brands have crossed the border to launch other products, both for commercial purposes and for charity sales. Recently, Microsoft launched the Windows Ugly Sweater charity sale, which is dedicated to helping students with poor economic backgrounds realize their dream of going to college.

Christmas is approaching, and there is a Ugly sweater day in foreign countries. On the third Friday of December, everyone is called on to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. It originated in 2011 by two men from Vancouver, Canada, to raise funds for their friends’ cancer treatment, and gradually It has been carried forward, and many celebrities and organizations have used it to raise funds for those in need.

Earlier, Microsoft made this event louder and launched a limited charity sale of Windows Ugly Sweater on the Xbox online store to raise funds for the College Success Foundation, a non-profit organization that specializes in helping poor students. Subscriber ships. The sale of Windows Ugly Sweater at this event will generate approximately US$100,000 in revenue, and Microsoft will donate all of the proceeds to the organization to help the benefited students fulfill their college dreams.

Source : ezone.hk