Microsoft’s Xbox head confirms that “The Elder Scrolls 6” is still more than 5 years away from its official launch

When questioning the US Federal Trade Commission, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox, revealed that “The Elder Scrolls 6”, which was announced in 2018 for development, will still take more than five years to be officially launched.

At the same time, Phil Spencer also explained that since the game is still a long time away from the market, it is not yet possible to determine which platforms it will be launched at that time. And one of the reasons may be that when this game is actually launched, it may already face the market preparations or the next-generation version of the game console, so it is difficult to determine which game consoles will be launched at that time.

And Phil Spencer also revealed that the development team originally responsible for the production of “The Elder Scrolls 6” later invested in “Starfield” (Starfield), which is going to be launched in September this year, so the actual launch time of “The Elder Scrolls 6” was delayed.

“The Elder Scrolls 6” was first announced at E3 in 2018 that it was put into development.

The US Federal Trade Commission is currently accusing Microsoft that its acquisition of Activision News will form a market monopoly and affect the development of the game market. Therefore, it is also preparing to ask whether the development of its games involves platform monopoly after the acquisition of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda. , and situations that affect the rights and interests of game players.