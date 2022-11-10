MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

▲ MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard

MSI launches MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard with 12 + 2 + 1 phase 80A SPS digital power supply design, with 2 sets of large aluminum extrusion VRM heatsinks, enough for Ryzen 7000 processor platform, supports PCIe 4.0 transmission interface, 2 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, WiFi 6E wireless network module, provide basic enough motherboard connections and expansion functions, very suitable for users who intend to assemble a cost-effective Ryzen 7000 platform.

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts M-ATX Form Factor design, measures 24.4cm x 24.4cm, uses black PCB with black metal heatsink, all metal heatsink surfaces are brushed finish, military hardcore style Make the product more stable and reliable image, the overall design is quite low-key.

Support Ryzen 7000 processor, new Socket AM5

The latest Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 processor adopts the new LGA 1718 package interface, the new generation AM5 motherboard has changed from the previous Socket AM4 PGA 1331 socket to the new Socket AM5 LGA 1718 socket, and the pin contacts are changed from CPU to motherboard socket Provided, the installation and removal of the CPU Socket is very similar to the Intel LGA 1700 Socket. It is fixed by a pressure rod to ensure that the pressure is evenly distributed on the surface of the processor, and it can also prevent the processor from loosening when removing the CPU heat sink.

▲ Socket AM5 socket

The package size of the new Socket AM5 socket is the same as Socket AM4, 40.0mm x 40.0mm, and retains the design of double snap brackets, which are fixed on the metal backplane at the bottom of the motherboard. The installation holes and hole spacing are almost the same, so some AM4 The heatsink is compatible with Socket AM5 sockets.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Processor Family (Zen 4 architecture)

Ryzen 9 7950X 5nm+6nm 16/32 16MB 64MB 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 170W ✔ RDNA 2 28x Lanes PCIe 5.0 US$699 Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 12MB 64MB 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 170W ✔ US$549 Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 8MB 32MB 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 105W ✔ US$399 Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 6MB 32MB 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 105W ✔ US$299

The Ryzen 7000 processor of the Zen 4 architecture adopts the new 5nm Zen 4 Core and 6nm I/O Die. The core frequency breaks through to more than 5.0GHz without changing the number of cores. Compared with the previous generation Zen 3 architecture, the IPC performance is improved by 13%. Added support for AVX-512 instruction set, DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and RDNA 2 core iGPU built-in display.

New AMD B650 SoC

▲ AMD B650 system chip

The new AMD B650 chipset is the mid-level positioning specification for AMD Socket AM5 motherboards. The B650 motherboard is specified to provide at least 1 PCIe 4.0 slot and 1 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage device (optional upgrade to PCIe 5.0), while the B650E The motherboard needs to provide at least 1 set of PCIe 5.0 slots and 1 set of PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD storage devices, and supports CPU and memory overclocking unlocking. Compared with the X670E / X670 motherboards that use 2 sets of IOD chips, the B650E / B650 only uses 1 set of IOD chips, so the number of PCIe channels in the chipset will be reduced by more than half. Although the motherboard connectivity and expansion are limited, the advantage is that manufacturers Lower-level motherboard layers, repeater chips, and socket materials can be selected to provide relatively cheap and affordable motherboards for entry-level or mid-level users.

▲ PCH radiator

Since the B650 chipset adopts a new process chip, the heat generated during operation is not high. The passive heat sink can solve the heat dissipation problem to provide completely quiet working performance.

The new B650E / B650 chipset has 8x PCIe 4.0 Lanes and 4x PCIe 3.0 Lanes, providing 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 or 4x SATA 6bps interfaces. In addition, it can provide up to 1 set of USB 20Gbps interface, 4 sets of USB 10Gbps interface and 6 sets of USB 480Mbps interface.

AMD 600 Series Chipset Family

X670E 2x 20Gbps / 1x 20Gbps + 2x 10Gbps / 4x 10Gbps 8x 10Gbps 12x 12x Gen4 + 8x Gen3 Up to 8x ✔ ✔ PCIe Gen5 GFX

+ Gen5 M.2 X670 PCIe Gen4 GFX

+ Gen5 M.2 B650E 1x 20Gbps / 2x 10Gbps 4x 10Gbps 6x 8x Gen4 + 4x Gen3 Up to 4x ✔ PCIe Gen5 GFX

+ Gen5 M.2 B650 PCIe Gen4 GFX

Support up to DDR5-6400+ OC

▲ Supports 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard has 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots, using SMT surface mount technology to reduce signal interference, supports Dual Channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, each set of DIMM expansion The slot supports a maximum capacity of 32GB, and the system memory has a maximum capacity of 128GB, and supports XMP and EXPO memory overclocking profiles. In terms of memory speed, the official specification of the motherboard indicates that it supports the highest DDR5-6400+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

The test uses Ryzen 9 7950X CPU and G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB (F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5N) memory, and successfully overclocked to DDR5-6000 CL30 after manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, the memory overclocking ability is very good .

12 + 2 + 1 groups of 80A SPS power supply modules

▲ Using 12 + 2 + 1 groups of 80A SPS power supply modules

In terms of VRM power supply module, MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts 15 groups of digital power supply design, of which 12 groups are for CPU vCore power supply, 2 groups are for SOC power supply, and 1 group is for MISC power supply. System stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ MP2857 PWM controller

▲ MP87670 80A SPS chip

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts MPS MP2857 PWM controller and operates in 12 (6×2) + 2-phase parallel configuration, driving 12-phase CPU vCore power supply and 2-phase SOC power supply, with 14 sets of MPS MP87670 80A SPS DrMOS chip, vCore Some of the total output can reach 1,120A current load, which is enough to meet the power supply requirements of the full range of Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

▲ MxL7630S MOSFET chip

The new MISC power supply part integrates the power supply part other than vCore and SOC, and is matched with a set of MaxLinear MxL7630S integrated MOSFET chips.

▲ Metal alloy power inductors, low resistance solid capacitors

The use of metal alloy power inductors and low-resistance solid capacitors improves the stability of the Vcore voltage supply under high load or substantial overclocking, resulting in a more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+8-pin CPU power supply socket

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts 2 sets of ATX 8-pin CPU power sockets, which can meet the power consumption requirements of AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extrusion fin radiator

The MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard uses 2 sets of large aluminum extrusion heat sinks with aluminum extrusion cooling fins, and the size of one set of heat sinks extends to the entire I/O Cover to increase the heat dissipation area to improve The heat dissipation effect is also equipped with a high-performance 7 W/mk thermal paste to enhance the heat transfer performance, which can keep the MOSFET chip at a lower operating temperature and provide a stable power supply output for the system.

Lightning Gen 4 slot, PCIe Steel Armor slot

▲ Provides 2 sets of PCIe x16 slots

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard provides 2 sets of PCIe x16 slots, the upper PCI_E1 slot supports up to PCIe 4.0 x16 and is provided by CPU Lanes, and the lower PCI_E2 slot supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and is provided by B650 chipset . In addition, 1 set of PCIe 3.0 x1 slot is provided through the B650 chipset.

▲ Using PCIe Steel Armor metal shell to reinforce the slot

The upper PCI_E1 slot adopts PCIe Steel Armor metal shell to reinforce the slot, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot.

PCIe slot configuration

PCI_E1 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x16 CPU PCI_E2 (PCIe x1) PCIe 3.0 x1 B650 PCI_E3 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x4 B650

2 M.2 SSD ports, 4 SATA 3 ports

▲ Provides 2 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard provides 2 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration, the M2_1 slot under the CPU socket and the M2_2 slot under the PCI_E1 slot both support up to PCIe 4.0 x4, and are provided by CPU LANES。

In order to meet the cooling requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, all slots are equipped with a metal heat sink with single-sided thermal paste, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure that high-speed M.2 SSD can stably provide the best reading write speed.

The M.2 slots on the motherboard are equipped with EZ M.2 Clips, which can be used to fix M.2 SSDs without screws, which is very practical.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU

▲ Provides 6 sets of SATA 6Gbps ports

In addition, the motherboard provides 6 SATA 6Gbps interfaces, 4 of which are provided by the B650 system chip, and the other 2 are provided by the ASMedia ASM1061 chip. The overall number of storage devices is basically sufficient to meet the needs of mid-level users.

Pre-Installed I/O Shield, 8 USB ports, HDMI / DisplayPort output

The MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, which not only makes it more convenient for users to install, but also looks neater and more beautiful for players who use an open chassis, and also strengthens the dustproof effect. intimate.

The rear I/O panel of MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 video output interface, the former supports up to 4096×[email protected] Hz resolution, the latter supports up to 7680×[email protected] resolution, supports HDCP 2.3, HDR and 4K Ultra HD playback. It also provides 4 USB 3.2 Gen1x1 5Gbps Type-A ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A ports, and 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type-C port. The overall number of USBs is quite sufficient.

In addition, the motherboard provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps front USB Type-C ports.

BIOS Flashback button

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard is equipped with a BIOS Flashback button. In the case of no CPU installed, pressing the BIOS Flashback button can update the BIOS version, which is very practical.

Realtek 2.5G Network Module

▲ RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

In terms of wired network, the MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard is powered by Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports up to 2,500 Mbps network transmission speed. Although fiber-optic broadband services that provide speeds over 1Gbps over a single line are not yet widespread, they are very suitable for connecting storage devices such as NAS and DAS, which are quite popular today.

AMD Wi-Fi 6E Wireless Network Module

▲ MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi Card

In terms of wireless network, MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard adopts MediaTek MT7922A22M Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac down The wireless network protocol, the highest frequency band has been upgraded from 5GHz to 6GHz, the short-range transmission speed is higher, and the delay is lower. At the same time, it has Bluetooth 5.2 to support the connection of a new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products.

AUDIO BOOST 5, Realtek ALC4080 audio chip

▲ ALC4080 audio chip

In terms of sound effects, the MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard has AUDIO BOOST 5 sound module, adopts Realtek ALC4080 sound chip, supports up to 7.1-channel surround sound, S/PDIF optical output, DSD format playback, sound format up to 32-bit / 192KHz, with line isolation design for left and right channels, and provides automatic detection of headphone impedance, with Nichicon Fine Gold audio processing capacitors, to provide realistic sound effects.

Mystic Light RGB lighting support

In order to meet the needs of users, MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard also provides 2 sets of 4-pin RGB LED interfaces, supports standard 5050 RGB LED strips, the output is 12V 3A 36W, and 2 sets of 3-pin programmable RGB interfaces, The output is 5V 3A 15W, and supports Mystic Light RGB control, allowing users to arrange richer RGB lighting effects for the system. In addition, there is also a set of EZ LED indicator control, which can physically control the lighting effect of the motherboard.

Motherboard BIOS Interface

AMD EXPO Settings

MSI Exclusive TDP Quick Setup

MSI has added a Config TDP function option to the AM5 motherboard BIOS. Users can quickly set the TDP power consumption limit for the Ryzen 7000 CPU. Different TDP function options will automatically adjust the PPT, TDC, and EDC values ​​of the Ryzen CPU. To meet the needs of users for different control of power consumption, heat dissipation, temperature, etc., the default option is Auto. The current MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard BIOS E7D76AMS.A10 version will apply this setting function.

testing platform:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor

VALKYRIE C360 IP Integrated Water Cooling

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB (16GB x2) RAM

Windows 11 Pro Version 21H2

Ryzen 9 7950X MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard (Config TDP)

Cinebench R32 Score 38103 pts (100%) 38161 pts (100.152%) 37017 pts (97.15%) 35897 pts (94.447%) 34858 pts (91.484%) 30223 pts (79.32%) CPU Package Power (Max) 224.8 W 225.1 W 166.0 W 145.5 W 131.1 W 90.1 W CPU PPT (Max) 219.5 W 219.7 W 162.0 W 142.0 W 128.0 W 88.0 W CPU TDC (Max) 151.0 A 151.2 A 116.7 A 103.5 A 93.8 A 64.0 A CPU EDC (Max) 165.6 A 156.0 A 123.7 A 112.1 A 136.3 A 88.7 A

Under the fast TDP power limit function, the performance of 170W TDP is similar to the default Auto, the CPU temperature of 125W TDP and 105W TDP drops to 70.4 °C and 64.3 °C respectively and the multi-core performance drops about 3% ~ 6%; 95W The CPU temperature performance of the TDP and 105W TDP is similar but the multi-core performance has dropped by about 9%; the CPU temperature of the 65W TDP has dropped to 60.3 °C and the multi-core performance has dropped by about 20%.

MSI Exclusive PBO Tuning Settings

MSI has added more PBO tuning options to AM5 motherboard BIOS, among which the Set Thermal Point option is PBO overclocking with CPU temperature limit, which can provide lower CPU temperature without losing too much multi-core performance. The current MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard BIOS E7D76AMS.A10 version will apply this setting function.

Ryzen 9 7950X MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard (PBO)

Cinebench R32 Score 38103 pts (100%) 38119 pts (100.041%) 36826 pts (96.649%) 37926 pts (99.535%) 38466 pts (91.484%) CPU Package Power (Max) 224.8 W 221.8 W 154.9 W 183.3 W 214.5 W CPU PPT (Max) 219.5 W 216.5 W 151.2 W 178.9 W 209.3 W CPU TDC (Max) 151.0 A 149.7 A 110.4 A 127.3 A 144.9 A CPU EDC (Max) 165.6 A 160.0 A 116.1 A 170.1 A 170.8 A

Since the overclocking of the current generation of Ryzen 7000 PBO is too conservative, it is good to use different grades of heatsinks, and the CPU temperature can easily hit 90°C or even 95°C temperature wall under high load operation. MSI offers an exclusive CPU temperature-limited PBO overclocking tuning option that provides lower CPU temperature without sacrificing too much multi-core performance. After the actual running test, whether it is the option of Set Thermal Point 65 / 75 / 85, it can also obtain cost-effective temperature and performance orientation, and choosing the option with lower temperature wall can adapt to radiators with weak heat dissipation performance, such as 240 water cooling or 12 CM twin tower air cooling etc.

MSI MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

Flat comments:

MSI’s new MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI motherboard has a decent power supply design and VRM radiator material, which is enough to handle the entire Ryzen 7000 series processor platform. Although it does not support the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, it provides 2 sets of M .2 NVMe SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, WiFi 6E wireless network module and other motherboard connection and expansion functions are quite sufficient and comprehensive in the B650 MATX affordable mid-level positioning, which can meet the needs of most entry-level to mid-level users. Demand, plus the price of the motherboard is only 1,0008 yuan, and the R9 7950X CPU can be used to assemble a cost-effective computer platform.