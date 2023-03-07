The MSI Pulse series is aimed at mid-level mainstream players. With the 13th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 display chips, the new “Pulse 17 B13V” not only uses i7-13700H and RTX 4070, but also replaces it with a new line appearance. It also has the hardware technology of MUX independent display direct connection and advertises the dynamic power consumption of GPU 140W. Whether the performance and battery life of this new model with mid-to-high configuration can meet the expectations of players, let us see through 20+ A few games to the actual test will know.

MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK-057TW Specifications

System: Windows 11 Home

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H 6P+8E 14C20T 5.0GHz 45-115W

Memory: 8GBx2, DDR5-5200, SO-DIMM x 2, dual channel

Graphics chip: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 140W Dynamic Boost, built-in Intel Iris Xe

Main Screen: 17.3″ FHD(1920×1080) 144Hz IPS, MUX Switch + Optimus

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB, 100% with number keys

I/O Ports: RJ-45, 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 x USB2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @120Hz)

音效：2x 2W Audio Speaker、Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio Ready

Network: 1GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 802.11ax 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion battery

Transformer: 20V 12A 240W

Dimensions: 398 x 273 x 27.2mm

Weight: 2.7kg

Video camera: HD type 720p30fps

new model! MSI Pulse 17 B13V gaming laptop unboxing test / i7-13700H with RTX 4070 is also very good

The new MSI Pulse 17 B13V gaming notebook has a new look. It has the appearance of its big brother GE Raider in the early years. The clean lines on the surface of the notebook outline the MSI lettering and the Dragon Soul belief logo. It is equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD large screen and contains numbers. The 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with keys, and the i7-13700H and RTX 4070 and other specifications of the mainstream configuration.

The new model is updated to the 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, the same 6P+8E 14 cores, 20 execution threads, but the maximum overclocking clock is raised to 5.0GHz in one fell swoop, the base power is 45W and the maximum power consumption is 115W; while NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU has 4608 CUDA, 144 Tensor, 36 RT cores, supports DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration technology, and Dynamic Boost technology can give 140W TGP power consumption.

In addition, the 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz IPS screen supports MUX Switch independent display direct connection and Optimus internal display hybrid mode, allowing players to switch the GPU configuration driving the laptop screen by themselves; other specifications include dual-channel 16GB DDR5-5200 memory, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, 1GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6, 90WHrs battery and other configurations are also quite complete.



↑ MSI Pulse 17 B13V case.



↑ The MSI lettering and the Dragon Soul logo are drawn with clean lines, and there are handsome double air outlets on the rear.



↑ Open the laptop’s 17.3-inch narrow-edge large screen, with a 100%, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

17.3-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz gaming comfort

Pulse 17 B13V adopts a 17.3-inch narrow bezel FHD 1920×1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate gaming panel, giving players a comfortable mobile large screen, while supporting NVIDIA Optimus internal display, independent display hybrid mode, and MUX hardware switching independent display direct function.

Switching the notebook screen to the RTX 4070 notebook GPU output through the MUX hardware switch can reduce the delay time of the screen update, and has better performance than the Optimus mode; in other words, it can be switched to the independent mode when playing games. Display mode for the best performance and low latency, and switch back to Optimus mode when going out to use the laptop, and the mixed mode of internal display and independent display maximizes battery life.



↑ 17.3-inch narrow frame large screen.



↑ There is an HD type 720p30fps video camera and microphone above the screen.



↑ The screen is 1920 x 1080, 144Hz, 8-bit, RGB.

4-zone RGB backlight, 1.7mm key travel, compact number pad

The large body of the Pulse 17 B13V is equipped with 4-zone RGB backlight, WASD translucent keycaps, a keyboard with 1.7mm key travel, and a compact numeric keypad, allowing players to have a clear paragraph feel when gaming and typing; The position of the control panel is slightly to the left for the push-down left and right buttons, and the size is relatively small. It is recommended to carry a wireless mouse with you for easier operation.



↑ The 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard has a 1.7mm key stroke, and the overall feel and paragraphs are quite clear.



↑ Compact number keys, and a power key integrated into the keyboard.



↑ The keyboard lighting effect can be adjusted through the Mystic Light function of MSI Center, including 3 groups of settings and 5 lighting effects that can be adjusted by yourself.

I/O configuration: 1GbE LAN, USB 3.2 Gen1 DP, HDMI 2.1 supports 2 screen outputs

The I/O configuration of the laptop is relatively basic but sufficient, with 1GbE RJ-45 wired network, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP output), 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, USB2.0, 3.5mm headphone/microphone With HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) and other ports.

There can be up to 2 external screen outputs, which can be expanded by using USB Type-C DP or HDMI 2.1 ports; but the USB can only have a maximum transmission capacity of USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps. It would be more perfect if there is a USB 3.2 Gen2. After all, the storage space of the laptop is limited, if an external USB SSD can be connected, it can have a high-speed external storage expansion function.



↑ Left I/O of the laptop: USB 3.2 Gen1 and USB 2.0.



↑ I/O on the right side of the laptop: RJ-45, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen1 and 3.5mm headphone/microphone.



↑ Notebook transformer 20V 12A 240W.

Both the USB Type-C DP and HDMI 2.1 ports of the laptop use the RTX 4070 laptop GPU output, which can support G-Sync external monitors.



↑ The laptop can be used with up to 3 screens.



↑ USB Type-C DP and HDMI 2.1 connected to RTX 4070.

Cooler Boost 5 dynamic cooling configuration: 5 heat pipes, large and small dual fans, 3 fins for airflow

Pulse 17 B13V adopts Cooler Boost 5 dynamic cooling configuration, which mainly uses 4 heat pipes to balance the heat dissipation of CPU and GPU, and an additional heat pipe is added to dissipate heat for power supply module and memory. Wind cooling design. The bottom of the laptop also has a honeycomb mesh and supports the heat dissipation space at the bottom through the foot pad.



↑ The honeycomb cooling holes at the bottom of the laptop.



↑ 5 heat pipes, large and small double fans, 3 fins for airflow.

Under the dynamic cooling configuration, the right-hand GPU cooling fan is larger and has 2 sets of fin outlets, which can effectively suppress the GPU’s temperature rise and power consumption; the left-hand CPU cooling fan is relatively smaller and only has 1 fin. slice air vents.



↑ GPU cooling fan.



↑ CPU cooling fan.

The laptop only provides 1 M.2 slot with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD installed, but the other M.2 slot seems to interfere with the battery and cannot be used.



↑ 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD。



↑ 90.0Wh lithium battery.

MSI Center laptop manager: monitoring, performance settings and MUX direct connection switching

The software is all handled by MSI Center, including hardware information monitoring functions, such as CPU, GPU, Disk, Memory usage, fan speed, network, temperature and other information can be viewed in hardware monitoring, and The main function settings can be found in Features.



↑ MSI Center Monitoring.

First of all, User Scenario in Features can switch the working mode of the laptop. The presets include Smart Auto, Extreme Performance, Balanced, Silent, and Super Battery. Generally, it is recommended to use Balanced for these modes. When you need the strongest laptop performance, you can Switch to Extreme Performance.

In addition, the GPU Switch below is the function of MUX hardware switching and direct connection of the graphics card mentioned above. Generally, it is preset to use MSHybrid mode for mixed use of internal display and independent display, and it can be switched to Discrete Graphics when connected to the power supply to play games. Mode, let the laptop screen output from the independent display.



↑ User Scenario mode switching and GPU Switch.

In the General Setting, you can find some basic function settings and switches of the laptop.



↑ General Setting。



↑ Support also provides functions such as Live Update, system information and reply.

MSI Pulse 17 B13V Creation PR, Blender, V-Ray Test

Pulse 17 B13V performance test, set to Balanced mode, Discrete Graphics Mode independent display mode. The main specifications of the laptop are Intel Core i7-13700H, 16GB DDR5-5200 dual-channel, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 140W Dynamic Boost.

CPU-Z View Intel Core i7-13700H processor information, code-named Raptor Lake, 10nm process 6P+8E core 20-thread laptop processor, the highest Boost clock frequency is 5.0GHz, thermal power consumption is 45W TDP; memory is dual-channel 16GB DDR5 -5200.



↑ CPU-Z。

GPU-Z Check the GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU information, it has 4608 rendering cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, GPU Boost clock frequency 2175 MHz, and enable Resizable BAR, the driver version is NVIDIA 531.18 during testing. The internal display is Intel Iris Xe Graphics.



↑ GPU-Z。

The conversion output test for Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 is used here UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark Test tool, the test scenario is to use 2160p 30/60 FPS video, output as H.264 – YouTube 1080p Full HD and HEVC (H.265) – 4K UHD format respectively, and compare the output performance of pure CPU output and adding GPU acceleration .

Pulse 17 B13V scored 5,778 points in this project. With the acceleration of RTX 4070 GPU, H.264 1080p FHD output is completed in 34.25 seconds, and H.265 4K UHD output is completed in only 71.9 seconds, which can give audio-visual creators the most powerful mobile creation capabilities .



↑ UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark。

Blender It is a cross-platform, open-source 3D creation tool that supports CPU and GPU rendering acceleration functions, as well as various 3D operations: Modeling, Rigging, Animation, Simulation, Rendering, Compositing and Motion Tracking, etc.

Through the Blender Benchmark 3.1.0 test, RTX 4070 can reach the number of samples per minute of monster scene 1951.4, junkshop scene 903.2, and classroom scene 990.2, greatly improving the speed of 3D rendering and creation, which is much faster than CPU rendering.



↑ Blender GPU。



↑ Blender CPU。

V-Ray Benchmark Developed by Chaos Group, V-Ray is a ray rendering software designed based on the laws of physics, and this tool can perform calculation tests on CPU and GPU for ray-traced rendered images.

The performance of RTX 4070 can reach 1196 vpaths by using CUDA operation, and the performance of 1628 vrays can be achieved by using RTX operation.



↑ V-Ray Benchmark CUDA。



↑ V-Ray Benchmark RTX。

MSI Pulse 17 B13V Computer Benchmark Benchmark

CINEBENCH R20 and R23developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D, can be used to evaluate the 3D rendering performance of computer processors. It is also a reliable test software that can quickly evaluate the performance of CPU multi-core computing.

The i7-13700H has the performance of CPU 7122 pts and single-core 722 pts in CINEBENCH R20, and the computing performance of CPU 18812 pts and single-core 1885 pts in the R23 version.



↑ CINEBENCH R20 and R23.

AIDA64 memoryTest, Pulse 17 B13V uses dual-channel DDR5-5200 16GB memory, memory read and write 72697 MB/s, 62217 MB/s, memory delay 85.9ns.



↑ AIDA64 memory.

The overall performance of the computer is first PCMark 10 For the test, you can score the basic computer work of Essentials, such as App startup speed, video conferencing, and web browsing performance. The Productivity productivity test uses spreadsheets and paperwork as test items. As for Digital Content Creation video content creation, It is tested with photo/video editing, rendering and visualization.

The Pulse 17 B13V has a score of 8184 points. This performance can undoubtedly meet the basic needs of computer use such as paperwork and Internet access. It has a score of 10749 points for general computer work, 10742 points for productivity, and 12884 points for digital content creation.



↑ PCMark 10。

PCMark 10 Application The test is a computer productivity performance test using actual software such as Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Edge.

Pulse 17 B13V has achieved a score of 13910 points, and all programs can be opened and run in about 1 second. It can definitely be used for paperwork.



↑ PCMark 10 Application。

Cross-platform computer performance testing tool CrossMarkis a free test tool developed by BAPCo that supports platforms such as Windows, iOS/iPadOS, macOS, and Android, and is aimed at computer productivity, such as text editing, spreadsheets, web browsing, and creative photo editing, organizing, and Video editing and other work, plus computer response speed for testing.

Pulse 17 B13V achieved a total score of 1909 points, 1759 points for Productivity, 2177 points for Creativity, and 1646 points for Responsiveness.



↑ CrossMark。

The Pulse 17 B13V laptop uses 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, with high performance CrystalDiskMark It can achieve sequential read and write performance of 3659 MB/s and 2990 MB/s.



↑ CrystalDiskMark。

3DMark Fire Strike Test, to quickly test the performance of the laptop for the old DX11 API and AAA games. In the mainstream 1080p resolution Fire Strike test, the Pulse 17 B13V scored 26,730 points, while the 1440p Extreme scored 13,558 points, and the higher 4K 2160p resolution test The Ultra test scored 6,803 points.



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra。

3DMark Time Spy It is a test scenario designed using DirectX 12 API, which is also locked in the AAA game level. The Pulse 17 B13V scored 12,370 on the Time Spy test at 1440p, while the Extreme scored 5,750.



↑ 3DMark Time Spy。



↑ 3DMark Time Spy Extreme。

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS The test uses the Port Royal ray tracing test scene, and tests the performance gap before and after DLSS is turned on. Through DLSS 3 Performance supplementary frame acceleration, the ray tracing performance can be increased from 14.82 FPS to 69.96 FPS, which is about 4.7x performance upgrade.



↑ Port Royal DLSS。

MSI Pulse 17 B13V – 4 Gaming Benchmarks

First of all, the four entry-level e-sports games “Rainbow Six: Siege”, “League of Legends”, “APEX Heroes” and “CS:GO” must be the basic games that many players have played and have installed on the computer. For the game, the test is 1080p resolution and the highest setting for special effects.

Pulse 17 B13V has an average performance of 465.18 FPS in CS:GO, 310 FPS in League of Legends, and 405 FPS in Rainbow Six: Siege. Players who love e-sports games have an average of 100 frames above efficacy.



↑ E-sports game performance test.

MSI Pulse 17 B13V – 11 Games Benchmark

11 AAA gamesThe performance test is conducted with 1080p resolution and full special effects, including racing games “F1® 22” and “Forza Horizon 5”, adventure games “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, “The Division 2”, “Horizon : Looking forward to the dawn, “Death Stranding”, of course, also includes “Border Forbidden 3”, “Blood Killing 2”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Era” and “God of War”, as well as “Crouching Dragon” in the first picture. ” and other game tests.

The above-mentioned 11 games Pulse 17 B13V achieved an average performance of 117.4 FPS, “Crouching Dragon: Fallen Sky” averaged 114 FPS, “Horizon: Waiting for Dawn” averaged 118 FPS, and the resource-hungry masterpiece “Green Blood 2” with DLSS enabled averaged 88.7 FPS , “God of War” reached 89 FPS through DLSS image quality acceleration.



↑ AAA Game Benchmark.

MSI Pulse 17 B13V – 9 Light Tracing DXR Game Tests

9 ray chasing gamesFor the test, the most popular “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, “Spider-Man: Miles Moras”, “Far Cry 6” and “Evil Castle Village”, as well as “Control”, “Looking at Games such as “Watch Dogs 2”, “Marvel Interstellar Attack Team” and “Tunnel of Exile: Exile” were tested with 1080p resolution, the highest special effects and DLSS/FSR acceleration.

The Pulse 17 B13V achieved an average of 103.6 FPS in these 9 light-chasing games, and the average 114.3 FPS of the game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, “Control” averaged 101 FPS, and “Spider-Man: Miles” Moras” has an average of 129 FPS. With DLSS 3’s AI supplementary frame technology, the ray chasing game has better picture quality performance and high performance.



↑ Light chase game performance test.

MSI Pulse 17 B13V Temperature Test

The temperature test is also set to Balanced mode to test the standby, AIDA64 CPU, Cinebench R23 and the Time Spy Stress test (GPU) stress test of the simulated game, as well as the temperature performance after the game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

When the Pulse 17 B13V is in standby, the CPU and GPU temperatures are at 53°C and 49.4°C, while in the AIDA64 CPU stress test for 10 minutes, the temperature reaches 92°C, while the Cinebench R23 CPU tests for 10 minutes, and the CPU temperature reaches a maximum of 95°C; At the beginning of the test, there was a situation of frequency reduction, and the CPU power consumption was maintained at a maximum of 104W, but then it dropped to about 80W.

The temperature of CPU 76°C and GPU 74.6°C was tested in the Time Spy Stress test of the simulated game. As for the test of the light-chasing game “Dianyu Renke 2077”, the CPU 84°C and GPU 72°C were played.

On the whole, the laptop still has a good GPU heat dissipation performance, while the CPU is under the critical point of frequency reduction at 95°C. During the test, the fan noise is about 55 dBA. If you wear headphones, the noise can be ignored. .



↑ Temperature test.

Using a thermal imager to capture the surface of the laptop keyboard while gaming, the hottest spot in the center reaches 46.5°C, the QWER temperature of the keyboard area is only 33.1°C, and the palm rest area is quite close to the ambient temperature, and the heat dissipation performance is remarkable.



↑ Thermal imager keyboard surface.

MSI Pulse 17 B13V Endurance Test

Notebook battery life test PCMark 10 Battery Profile Modem Office scenario, Modem Office test includes: input, web browsing, video conferencing, etc., and add idle time in the middle to simulate the working situation when using a laptop; Pulse 17 B13V setting 50% screen brightness, Wi-Fi On, RGB Off, MSHybrid.

The battery life of the laptop in Balanced mode can reach 7:27, and then changed to Windows Best Power, MSI Center Silent can reach 7:15.

This battery life performance can be said to be the benchmark for gaming notebooks. It is quite enough battery life even when you go out and use it all day. If you only operate document software and browsers when you go out, you can take one less adapter with you when you go out. , but if you want to play games and output performance, you still need to bring an AC adapter.



↑ Endurance test.

Summarize

MSI Pulse 17 B13V’s mid-to-high configuration i7-13700H x RTX 4070 can indeed have enough computer performance to meet the performance requirements of players for AAA and 1080p optical pursuit games. With a performance above 60 FPS, players can use USB C and HDMI output to connect to an external G-Sync compatible gaming monitor for a more refreshing gaming experience.

It’s just that the price of Pulse 17 B13V has not been announced at the time of writing, but in terms of specifications, it is nothing more than SSD capacity. After all, only one M.2 is available, it is recommended to choose at least 1TB or more specifications when purchasing. In addition, USB only has a transmission capacity of 5Gbps, and if it is used with a USB SSD, the speed will be slightly limited.

The new generation of Pulse 17 B13V not only has the strong performance of i7-13700H, but also the DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration brought by RTX 4070, so that the special effects settings can be increased for light-chasing games, and it can also ensure smooth and stable FPS performance, giving players the most contemporary Mid-level mainstream gaming experience.