Following the launch of the NW-WM1ZM2 (Gold Brick II) and NW-WM1AM2 (Black Brick II) Walkman digital players in 2022, Sony has released the mid-range digital Walkman series Walkman NW-ZX707 again. Founder’s powerful appearance design, Android 12 operating system, smooth operation interface, and rich tuning functions, it is a digital walkman that you will definitely be interested in pursuing high-quality listening experience and portable needs when you go out.

▲Sony launched high-resolution digital players NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 in Taiwan on 2/9.

▲The fuselage is made of solid aluminum frame, which can isolate the interference of other electronic noises and perform purer sound quality.

▲Using plastic-free packaging to reduce environmental impact, in order to realize the company’s vision of environmental sustainability.

▲The sound processing technology carried by NW-ZX707 is marked on the back of the box.

▲USB-A to USB-C transmission line.

▲Operating instructions, reference manual.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 exterior design

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707’s digital area is covered by OFC (Oxygen-Free Copper) refined casing, which strengthens digital grounding and improves the noise shielding effect of digital area components such as application processors and memory devices. The backpack is covered with a comfortable leather-like black rubber fabric, which has a “black brick” aesthetic. The body size is 72.5×132.3×16.9mm, and the weight is 227g. Although it is not light, it is still comfortable and stable in the hand. The front is a 5-inch white LED-backlit TFT color touch screen with a resolution of 1,280×720 pixels. The back of the machine is marked with a golden “Walkman” Logo. The right side is equipped with power button, volume button, fast forward button, play/pause button, rewind button, and Hold lock button, which is very convenient to operate. The bottom of the fuselage is equipped with a USB-C port, which can be used for charging and transferring data. The 3.5mm headphone jack and 4.4mm balanced headphone jack are arranged on both sides of the top of the machine.

▲NW-ZX707 has just the right grip. Compared with the NW-WM1AM2 black brick, it is thinner, lighter and more portable.

▲The machine bag is covered with a comfortable leather-like black rubber fabric, which has a “black brick” aesthetic.

▲The golden “Walkman” Logo is marked on the back of the machine, highlighting its extraordinary identity.

▲The width of the fuselage is only 16.9mm, which is light and easy to carry.

▲The 4.4mm balanced standard jack is marked with “Balanced”. The 4.4mm balanced standard jack separates the left and right audio signals, while minimizing signal transmission loss and sound quality impairment.

▲ There is a midroSD card slot on the lower left side of the fuselage. I feel that the standard configuration can use 47GB of space, which can be expanded upwards.

▲The physical operation buttons are arranged on the right side of the fuselage.

▲The right side is equipped with power button, volume button, fast forward button, play/pause button, rewind button, and Hold lock button, which is very convenient to operate.

▲The two sides of the top of the machine are the black 3.5mm headphone jack and the golden 4.4 balanced standard jack.

▲In addition to the USB-C port on the bottom for file transfer and charging, there are also holes for straps.

▲The official body weight is 227g, but our actual measurement is 222g.

▲DSEE Ultimate digital sound quality enhancement technology can be used with wireless headphones.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Hardware Specifications

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.02GHz. It is equipped with a built-in storage space of 64GB. The storage capacity can also be expanded through a microSD card, and the maximum continuous playback time is up to 25 hours. In addition, Sony has released many technologies of its flagship models, such as FT CAP3 polymer capacitors, OFC oxygen-free copper refined casings; and 8mm coils that provide 4.4mm balanced output as LC filters.

▲Obtain the hardware information of Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 through CPU-Z.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Sound Processing Technology

In addition, the NW-ZX707 is equipped with the S-Master HX high-fidelity full digital expansion technology specially developed for the Walkman, which is compatible with the native DSD format, and supports balanced sound effects and high power output, which can reduce distortion and suppress noise in a wide frequency range , thereby providing a rich and thick sound effect. The DSD sound reproduction engine re-samples PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio into a 11.2MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital) ultra-high frequency 1-bit music stream. DSEE Ultimate can accurately upgrade the lossless sound quality, providing high-resolution and high-reduction music experience.

Other functions include equalizer, DC phase linearizer, dynamic equalizer, vinyl record processor, etc. You can adjust various sound effects and parameters, and set your favorite listening effect and environment. Format supports MP3, WMA, FLAC, WAV, AAC, HE-AAC,AppleLossless compression, AlFF, DSD, APE, MQA… and other audio formats.

▲Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 uses the Android 12 operating system, and has taken Sony Xperia mobile phonesplayerIt shouldn’t be unfamiliar to them to operate.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Operation Interface

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is equipped with the Android 12 operating system, and various music applications can be installed through the Google Play store, such asSpotify、KKBOX…waiting for streaming music.Of course otherYouTube、Netflix…and other APPs can also be loaded into it, making it more convenient. In terms of music playback, players can not only play streaming music, but also browse and play local music. They can use Sony’s Music Center application to manage and synchronize music.

▲Equalizer, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer.

▲Dynamic equalizer, vinyl record processor, DSD re-recording. Among them, the DSD original sound reproduction engine resamples PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio to 11.2MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital) ultra-high frequency 1-bit music stream. The characteristics of the single-bit stream sent to the DAC are closer to analog audio.

▲It is not difficult to see on the homepage that it is equipped with the Android 12 operating system.

▲Screen lock screen.

▲In the settings, you can view the playback (burn-in) time since the boot.

▲NW-ZX707 pays homage to the classic TPS-L2 that started the portable music revolution. It specially designed the tape user interface and screen saver. The tape screen displayed on the Walkman display will be different according to the transcoding of the music being listened to. .

▲It can be connected to your Bluetooth headset wirelessly through Bluetooth 5.0.

▲The settings are similar to other Android phones.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Spec Sheet

NT$24,990︱sony.com.tw

the screen : 5-inch white LED backlight TFT color display

: 5-inch white LED backlight TFT color display resolution : HD (1,280×720 pixels)

: HD (1,280×720 pixels) processor : 2.02GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

: 2.02GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor operating system ：Android 12

：Android 12 storage capacity : 64GB (the actual available memory is 47GB)

: 64GB (the actual available memory is 47GB) port : USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm stereo mini jack, 4.4mm balanced standard jack, MicroSD card slot

: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm stereo mini jack, 4.4mm balanced standard jack, MicroSD card slot Wireless connections ：Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac、Bluetooth 5.0、AZDP、AVRCP、SPP、OPP、DID、SBC、LDAC、aptx、aptx HD、AAC

：Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac、Bluetooth 5.0、AZDP、AVRCP、SPP、OPP、DID、SBC、LDAC、aptx、aptx HD、AAC Headphone output frequency ：20-40,000Hz

：20-40,000Hz Headphone output maximum power output (JEITA 16Ω/mW) : 3.5mm stereo mini jack 50mW+50mW (high gain); 4.4mm balanced standard jack 230mW+230mW (high gain)

: 3.5mm stereo mini jack 50mW+50mW (high gain); 4.4mm balanced standard jack 230mW+230mW (high gain) music playback mode : Shuffle, repeat off, repeat 1 track, repeat all, all playback range, selection range

: Shuffle, repeat off, repeat 1 track, repeat all, all playback range, selection range sound effects : Source direct input, 10-band audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, vinyl record processor

: Source direct input, 10-band audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, vinyl record processor audio playback : MP3: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 32, 441, 48kHz, WMA: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 44.1kHz (stereo), 32-48kbps / 44.1kHz (mono), FLAC: 16, 24 bit/8-384kHz, WAV: 16, 24, 32 bit (float/integer)/8-384kHz, AAC: 16-320Kbps/8-48kHz, HE-AAC: 32-144Kbps/8-48kHz, Apple Lossless Compression: 16, 24bit/8-384kHz, AlFF: 16, 24, 32bit/8-384kHz, DSD: 1bit/2.8224, 5.6448, 11.2896kHz, APE: 8, 16, 24bit / 8-192kHz (Fast, Normal, High), MQA: Support

: MP3: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 32, 441, 48kHz, WMA: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 44.1kHz (stereo), 32-48kbps / 44.1kHz (mono), FLAC: 16, 24 bit/8-384kHz, WAV: 16, 24, 32 bit (float/integer)/8-384kHz, AAC: 16-320Kbps/8-48kHz, HE-AAC: 32-144Kbps/8-48kHz, Apple Lossless Compression: 16, 24bit/8-384kHz, AlFF: 16, 24, 32bit/8-384kHz, DSD: 1bit/2.8224, 5.6448, 11.2896kHz, APE: 8, 16, 24bit / 8-192kHz (Fast, Normal, High), MQA: Support battery life : 44.1kHz FLAC about 25 hours; 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio about 23 hours; Music App about 22 hours

: 44.1kHz FLAC about 25 hours; 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio about 23 hours; Music App about 22 hours charging time : about 3.5 hours

: about 3.5 hours size ：72.5×132.3×16.9mm

：72.5×132.3×16.9mm weight ：227g

：227g color :black

:black Updates and Warranty : Warranty for 12 months, registration extension for 6 months

: Warranty for 12 months, registration extension for 6 months Packing: Sony Walkman NW-ZX707, USB-A to USB-C cable, operating instructions, reference manual

player summary

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 provides a more balanced choice in terms of price, weight and portability under the flagship gold brick NW-WM1ZM2 and black brick NW-WM1AM2 digital players. Coupled with DSEE Ultimate’s precise upgrade of lossless sound quality, and up to 25 hours of battery life, if you are a music player whose ears must listen to 24bit Hi-Res high-quality music, this NT$24,990 NW-ZX707 can be recommended to you.

