Marshall Middleton

Marshall’s rugged portable Bluetooth speakers so far have basically been small in size, but the Middleton’s arrival changes that. Its size of 109x230x95mm is significantly larger than the previous product (weighing about 1.81kg), but you can still put it in your bag. Middleton’s body has IP67 dustproof and waterproof performance. It removes the waterproof cover outside the jack, but the waterproof silicone on the body frame is still removable for cleaning like previous models. The unit has two 15W woofers, two 10W tweeters, and a pair of passive radiators built in, and it can emit sound 360 degrees. It is equipped with a 9,600mAh three-cell battery, which is claimed to have more than 20 hours of battery life at moderate volume, and 20 minutes of charging can get the power needed for 2 hours of listening. You can also use it as a USB-C power bank to charge your phone when needed.

The key layout on the top of the Middleton is similar to the previous Emberton II, but with the addition of high and low frequency control buttons. The upper right corner of the unit has a clip that can be used to attach the included lanyard accessory that comes in the box. It is worth mentioning that Middleton is the largest model among the existing models that support Stack mode. Using the Marshall app, you can pair it with Emberton II, Willen or other Middletons via Bluetooth.

