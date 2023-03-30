Following the release of Midjourney’s impressive V5, AI-generated images surfaced on the web, sparking a huge discussion. You will recall, for example, the issues relating to Donald Trump and Pope Francis. Well, in this context it comes put an “end” to the free trial of Midjourney.

In this regard, as also reported by Engadget and The Washington Post, David Holz, founder of Midjourney, explained on Discord that the phase in which it is possible to try the AI ​​image generator without paying anything is over. This is due, as you can well imagine, to “an extraordinary question and to abuses of the test phase“.

Simply put, the precautions taken by the image-generating AI service weren’t enough to prevent what we’ve seen recently with images going viral on the Web, which is why the technology is now being put behind “paywalls.” Roughly speaking, to use Midjourney it turns out You need to pay at least $10 a month.

In short, the world of artificial intelligence is increasingly at the center of attention and you are trying to take precautions. Of note, among other things, the fact that everything comes essentially “simultaneous” with the emergence of a complaint filed with the FTC demanding that the progress of ChatGPT be temporarily halted. What will be the future of these AI solutions? We’ll see.