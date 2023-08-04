Migration to a New Home: The First Mars Settlement

“In an ideal world, the first Mars missions and settlements would be multi-state collaborations under the auspices of the United Nations.”

What used to be considered science fiction may become reality in a few decades: life on Mars. The above quote is from astrobiologist Michaela Musilova, who is featured in this article as a voice on plans to colonize Mars. She is particularly critical of private companies that approach space travel without considering applicable standards – such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which shot a red Tesla Roadster into space as a PR stunt in 2018 without permission. The car was not sterilized, a taboo in space travel.

The author Andreas Eschbach addressed a possible colonization of Mars in his series of novels The Mars Project. In his stories, the first Martian community is ruled by Earth. A governor was sent to Mars for this purpose. As a lesson from his books, however, the German author recommends: “Ideally, every community should be self-governing, following democratic rules.” Nevertheless, he points out that founders of the settlement could also make claims.

The aerospace engineer Robert Zubrin, who founded the NGO Mars Society, is also thinking about a possible colonization of Mars. As a political system for a settlement on Mars, only a system of freedom comes into question for Zubrin. This is the only way a settlement can grow and prosper. “People will only emigrate to Mars if there is a free system that encourages creativity and innovation. Because innovations will be the most important export goods,” says the expert.

The journalist Kim Berg manages to combine interesting perspectives on a possible human colonization of Mars in this article and, in addition to the question of the political system, also addresses what lessons we could learn from the past about mistakes in the colonization of the planet to prevent.