Mike’s Linux Survival Diary Day 1: Installing Linux Mint

Enthusiast takes on the challenge of using Linux exclusively on his personal laptop for a month

When it comes to Internet privacy, many individuals are turning to alternative operating systems as a means of protecting their data. One such individual is Mike, who recently decided to upgrade his laptop’s large-capacity hard drive and take on the challenge of using only Linux for a month.

A self-proclaimed enthusiast on Internet privacy issues, Mike has rarely used Microsoft products on his personal computer during off-duty hours. As a result, he decided to take the opportunity to explore the world of Linux and document his experiences along the way.

The challenge began with the planning, backup, and installation process. Mike opted to use the Windows/Linux dual system initially to avoid any potential issues. After making backups of essential software and creating an installation disk, he proceeded to install the Linux Mint system. This particular version of Linux was chosen for its beginner-friendly interface and similarity to earlier Windows systems, making it an ideal choice for someone with limited technical expertise.

After successfully installing the system, Mike encountered a few early adopter challenges. He performed software updates and discovered that the Chinese input method was not preloaded into the system, requiring him to reinstall the input method administrator. Additionally, he encountered a minor issue with the shutdown process, prompting him to use command prompt characters to shut down the laptop successfully.

Despite these initial challenges, Mike remains committed to documenting his experiences with using Linux exclusively on his personal laptop. Future articles will delve into his experience customizing the Linux Mint interface and installing commonly used software.

For those interested in following Mike’s Linux survival diary, stay tuned for the next installment as he continues to navigate the world of Linux and share his insights with fellow enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mike’s Linux survival diary and his journey to using Linux exclusively on his personal laptop.

Share this: Facebook

X

