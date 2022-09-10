The much-anticipated iPhone 14 series will go on sale on September 16, the much-anticipated Miko mobile phone – the iPhone 14 series pre-order event is finally here! Don’t worry, don’t worry, Mike can feel everyone’s warm mood, especially the early bird reservation ceremony, don’t miss it! Every time a new iPhone is released, Mico will ship it in stages. In order to prevent customers from not knowing whether the goods are delivered on schedule, this year’s pre-order method adopts two-stage registration, let us continue to see!

The first stage – store registration form:

You can register for an appointment on-site at any of Mico’s stores, or register through the online form: https://forms.gle/hHSKYm8hmDgdgn576

(After filling out and sending, please confirm whether your Gmail mailbox has received your login information)

Registration does not mean that the appointment is complete, and Mi Ke will give priority to the registered list before September 15th according to the known actual arrival quantity.

If you have registered, you will be given priority to reserve a mobile phone!

The second stage – before September 15, go to the store to place an order to receive an appointment form:

Customers who have made a deposit at the store and completed the reservation will get a yellow reservation order. Customers who have completed the reservation will enjoy the Miko value-for-money early bird reservation ceremony. When the new machine is launched, it will be shipped in the order of the order. new phone.

★Mike Early Bird Plus Early Bird Ceremony★

Gift 1: imos glass screen protector 🆓 The most well-known brand of protective stickers, the official website price is $1190, which is comparable to the touch of the original screen, so you can’t go back after using it.

Gift 2: 33w GaN gallium nitride smart dual-hole power supply 🆓 official website price of $590, not only fast charging, but also supports both new and old charging methods at the same time, making life more convenient.

Gift 3: On-site pickup enjoys the on-site purchase price of brand military-standard shells ▶ Whether you like imos, Rhino Shield, Pugel, UAG… and other popular military-standard anti-fall shells, you can enjoy discounts.

Do you want to change your iPhone 14❓ Come to Mike to make an appointment, and you can make an early reservation and enjoy the joy of picking up the new phone in advance!