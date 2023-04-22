Home » Milan Design Week, Google’s design is inspired by water: Shaped by Water at the Fuorisalone
Technology

Milan Design Week, Google’s design is inspired by water: Shaped by Water at the Fuorisalone

by admin
Milan Design Week, Google’s design is inspired by water: Shaped by Water at the Fuorisalone

There isn’t a logo, there isn’t a sign: Shaped by Water, the Google installation at the Fuorisalone stands out for its sobriety and elegance, but also because it reveals a lesser-known aspect of the Mountain View company. Which for some years has had an increasingly rich and articulated line of hardware products, from smartphones to smartwatches, from smart speakers to headphones. Overseeing every detail is Ivy Ross, Vice President Hardware Design at Google, who explains how one of the main sources of inspiration is water, but she also talks about how artificial intelligence will change design.

By Bruno Ruffilli
video by Daniele Alberti

Shaped By Water can be visited until 23 April at Garage 21, in via Archimede 26 in Milan

See also  Sprague-Dawley 3 Beginner's Guide Questions Summary: Can I cancel the matchmaking after the battle team is paired? Can a character change race after the fact? Can the ink color be fixed? #salmonjob(182404) - Cool3c

You may also like

[Field material]Ti decides Super? MSI new card spoof...

These are the startups from Social Impacts, Learning...

The real phone Hands-on is out! Google Pixel...

The giant rocket’s first test flight ends in...

Microsoft is experimenting with adding “Handheld Mode” to...

Greentech for the garden: Efficient and safe

Adobe Premiere Pro Releases AI-Driven Text-Based Movie Editing...

Dyson offers: Up to €100 off vacuum cleaner...

Yamaha YH-WL500: Ultra-low latency wireless headphones for musicians｜Headphone...

Misinformation, piracy and institutions: what’s really inside AIs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy