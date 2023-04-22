Milan Design Week, Google’s design is inspired by water: Shaped by Water at the Fuorisalone

There isn’t a logo, there isn’t a sign: Shaped by Water, the Google installation at the Fuorisalone stands out for its sobriety and elegance, but also because it reveals a lesser-known aspect of the Mountain View company. Which for some years has had an increasingly rich and articulated line of hardware products, from smartphones to smartwatches, from smart speakers to headphones. Overseeing every detail is Ivy Ross, Vice President Hardware Design at Google, who explains how one of the main sources of inspiration is water, but she also talks about how artificial intelligence will change design.

By Bruno Ruffilli

video by Daniele Alberti

Shaped By Water can be visited until 23 April at Garage 21, in via Archimede 26 in Milan