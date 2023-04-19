Home » Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and Boeri to swing among the songs of 40 species of birds
Technology

Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and Boeri to swing among the songs of 40 species of birds

by admin
Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and Boeri to swing among the songs of 40 species of birds

Design, as we know, thrives on concrete products as well as metaphors. And The Amazing Playground, Amazon’s installation for the Milan Design Week, is exactly this: on the one hand, “a way to move between physical reality and ecommerce”, as explained by Michele Marini, EU director of the Furniture and Large Appliances categories of the American company. On the other, a peaceful break in the frenzy of the Salone and the Fuorisalone “where you can find a moment for play and to rediscover your relationship with nature and with others”, as architect Stefano Boeri, who curated the installation. Swing is made up of many orange swings in a circle and the songs of 40 different species of birds, a way to commemorate the national project of urban, peri-urban and extra-urban forestation of Parco Italia, promoted by Amazon Italia and developed by Stefano Boeri Architetti and AlberItalia . The Amazing Playground is located in the Cortile della Farmacia of the University of Milan and is open until April 26th.

By Bruno Ruffili

Videos by Daniele Alberti

See also  Top game has to capitulate before this game

You may also like

The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated...

how to accelerate speed-to-value in enterprises

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

🎮A watch inspired by Leon and Chris from...

Microsoft Towards Divorce With NVIDIA? The next AI...

Will it disappear if you slow down? These...

100% first home loan: what it is and...

From $2,280! Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro...

Photo award: The almost winning picture thanks to...

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy