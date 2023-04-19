Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and Boeri to swing among the songs of 40 species of birds

Design, as we know, thrives on concrete products as well as metaphors. And The Amazing Playground, Amazon’s installation for the Milan Design Week, is exactly this: on the one hand, “a way to move between physical reality and ecommerce”, as explained by Michele Marini, EU director of the Furniture and Large Appliances categories of the American company. On the other, a peaceful break in the frenzy of the Salone and the Fuorisalone “where you can find a moment for play and to rediscover your relationship with nature and with others”, as architect Stefano Boeri, who curated the installation. Swing is made up of many orange swings in a circle and the songs of 40 different species of birds, a way to commemorate the national project of urban, peri-urban and extra-urban forestation of Parco Italia, promoted by Amazon Italia and developed by Stefano Boeri Architetti and AlberItalia . The Amazing Playground is located in the Cortile della Farmacia of the University of Milan and is open until April 26th.

By Bruno Ruffili

Videos by Daniele Alberti