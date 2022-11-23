The Milan Games Week & Cartoomics opens its doors from November 25th to 27th, occupying four pavilions of Fiera Milano Rho. An event dedicated to the curious of all ages that celebrates Pop culture in all its most colorful shades with five stages and two export arenas, video games for all tastes, comics, thematic exhibitions and tournaments.

Also present for the first time is the Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technology Museum which for the official debut of the its online escape room dedicated to Mars and astronomycreated in collaboration with INAF-Osservatorio Astronomico di Brera, has created a dark room in which they will exclusively exhibit a real fragment of a meteorite.

The event Mercedes at Milan Games Week: “eGames are the biggest sporting events” by Vincenzo Borgomeo

November 21, 2022



Electric Town

The heart of the event is Pavilion 12, renamed Electric Town, with clear reference to the Tokyo Akihabara district. Here are the main publishers of comics, manga and graphic novels, as well as important card, role-playing and board games, as well as miniatures, gadgets and merchandising of all kinds.

Among artists and designers passing through Electric Town we find: Humberto Ramos, Zerocalcare, Dado, Pera Toons, Violetta Rocks, Elisabetta Cifone, Fumeddy, Bigio, Virginia Salucci, Mihai Rotari, Luca Berlati, Corrado Roi, Paolo Barbieri and many others. Great return of Sergio Bonelli Editore, with previews and a host of guest authors such as Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti and Riccardo Crosa of Dragonero, Sergio Giardo of Nathan Never, Mario Rossi (Majo) of Dampyr, Giampiero Casertano of Dylan Dog, Sergio Gerasi of eternity.

Among the exclusive previews are the first two volumes of “The heroes of Dragonero, The Immortal Tales of Paolo Barbieri and the volume Senzanima. Ice.

Also inside pavilion 12 is the Mini Area, Recharging Lounge, where the Action Pack of the MINI Concept Aceman in Pokémon Modea 1:1 model housed in model-style packaging.





All video games

Two pavilions, 20 and 16, are dedicated to video games and esports, we find many creators, streamers and influencers to enliven the action.

Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia, Bandai Namco Entertainment and the Gaming Zone Powered by GameStop, are present in 5 thousand square meters with hundreds of gaming stations. Sony PlayStation will also host recently or upcoming third-party titles, such as: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion by Square Enix, The prophesied by Square Enix, Street Fighter 6 by Capcom, FIFA 23 di Electronic Arts, Gotham Knights di Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment e Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Also to celebrate the partnership between Gran Turismo 7 and Bremboa leading Italian company in the design and production of braking systems, players have the opportunity to try GT7 on board the official Brembo simulator.





Diabolik and Spider-Man celebrate their 60th birthday

In collaboration with Astorina, an exhibition traces the history of the King of Terror, from Number 1 to today, with original plates of the various versions, an overview of the various editions, including the rarest and most sought-after ones, a collection of tributes from the most prestigious authors .

While Happy Birthday Spidey! was created in collaboration with WOW Spazio Fumetto – Museum of Comics in Milan. In the six blow-ups on display, each dedicated to a decade, the graphic evolution of the character can be seen, plus original drawings by John Romita senior and junior, Ross Andru, Todd McFarlane and Mark Bagley can be admired, as well as the special drawing made by Humberto Ramos for Marvel on the occasion of Spider-Man’s birthday.

Board games, card games, role-playing games

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics reserves a large space for board games, cards or role-playing games that have entered the collective imagination of entire generations. From Dungeons & Dragons a Magic The Gathering, the area dedicated to board games is treated in detail. The stands, located in pavilion 12, are settings that restore to visitors the atmosphere of some board games that have become cult like HeroQuest e Betrayal at House on The Hill by Avalon Hill. Those who are attracted to mystery and puzzles can participate in the preview of the newest Cluedo Escape, a new way to play a great classic in a new way. The more curious can live the experience live, visiting a room of the famous Tudor Villa, transforming themselves into new detectives ready to reveal the mystery… of course the murderer is always the butler.

International guests

In addition to Troy Baker, one of the greatest voice actors / actors in the world of video games, the event boasts a number of international guests. Directed by KineticVibe, a leading reality in the creation of Meet&Greet and Fan Meetings, which involved Tom Hopperface of cult series such as Umbrella Academy e Game of Thronesed Ed Westwickthe Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl. In addition to being able to follow them on dates throughout the three-day event, fans will also have the chance to experience a Extra Fandom Experience of photos and selfies, autographs and private meetings, places are naturally limited.

Musica

Radio 105 confirms itself as the official radio of the event which brings, once again this year on the central stage of pavilion 16, live shows with List Representative, Rocco Hunt e 13 Pietro. As usual, the nerd/geek moment with George Vanni who performs one of his concerts on Sunday 27 in the name of the great cartoon theme songs.