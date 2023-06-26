Home » Military caps and grandfathers are included! “Diablo 4” discloses 6 methods of obtaining ultra-rare ancient unique equipment | 4Gamers
Technology

Military caps and grandfathers are included! “Diablo 4” discloses 6 methods of obtaining ultra-rare ancient unique equipment | 4Gamers

by admin
Military caps and grandfathers are included! “Diablo 4” discloses 6 methods of obtaining ultra-rare ancient unique equipment | 4Gamers

The highest level of all equipment treasures in “Diablo IV” is ancient unique equipment (dark gold equipment), and in many dark gold equipment there are ultra-rare items with lower drop rates. The social accountant of the Blizzard development team personally revealed these 6 pieces of equipment and how to obtain them.

According to “Diablo 4″ professional designer director Adam Jackson shared on Twitter, there are currently 6 pieces of dark gold equipment that are the rarest ancient unique equipment in the game. Doom”, “Selig’s Melting Heart”, “Ring of the Starless Sky”, “Grandfather” and “Andariel’s Appearance”.

Jackson added that the above 6 pieces of dark gold equipment will all drop from monsters above level 85, and must be equipment with an item strength of 820 or above. Currently, only these 6 pieces are listed as rare dark gold equipment.

Jackson finally emphasized that “they are really very rare”, because the first crown of harmonic horns appeared in the world on June 10. After 8 days, another player in the Taiwan Bahamut discussion forum hit the current The second known crown of harmonic horns, it can be seen that it is really very rare.

In order to spawn dark gold outfits, the current common practice for advanced players is to farm nightmare dungeons with nightmare emblems of level 31 or higher to ensure that all monsters are level 85 or higher. Interested treasure hunters can work hard.

See also  HBO: "There's currently no guarantee we'll have a Season 3 of The Last of Us" - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

You may also like

Determine realistic annual performance factor for heat pump...

The train should finally be more punctual with...

Cash as wealthy households flock to deposits

1More Sonoflow in the test: really good ANC...

McMurty to show off Spelling’s commercial successor at...

Impresoft Group Strengthens Cybersecurity Portfolio with QiNet

Apple Vision Pro, is the weight excessive? Apple...

Dropbox launches AI search tool Dropbox Dash to...

Cognitive warfare, increasingly efficient and economical with AI

Xbox Boss Says The Elder Scrolls VI Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy