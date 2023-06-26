Military caps and grandfathers are included! “Diablo 4” discloses 6 methods of obtaining ultra-rare ancient unique equipment | 4Gamers

The highest level of all equipment treasures in “Diablo IV” is ancient unique equipment (dark gold equipment), and in many dark gold equipment there are ultra-rare items with lower drop rates. The social accountant of the Blizzard development team personally revealed these 6 pieces of equipment and how to obtain them.

According to “Diablo 4″ professional designer director Adam Jackson shared on Twitter, there are currently 6 pieces of dark gold equipment that are the rarest ancient unique equipment in the game. Doom”, “Selig’s Melting Heart”, “Ring of the Starless Sky”, “Grandfather” and “Andariel’s Appearance”.

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4. 1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

4. They're realllly rare!

Jackson added that the above 6 pieces of dark gold equipment will all drop from monsters above level 85, and must be equipment with an item strength of 820 or above. Currently, only these 6 pieces are listed as rare dark gold equipment.

Jackson finally emphasized that “they are really very rare”, because the first crown of harmonic horns appeared in the world on June 10. After 8 days, another player in the Taiwan Bahamut discussion forum hit the current The second known crown of harmonic horns, it can be seen that it is really very rare.

@PezRadar

I saw a screenshot of someone dropping Harlequin Crest, but it cannot be certified as real. Can you give us a clear response? Does the current version of the game really include these particularly rare equipment? pic.twitter.com/kwFeE8wNuE — Nanami Izumi (@NanamiIzumi233) June 10, 2023

In order to spawn dark gold outfits, the current common practice for advanced players is to farm nightmare dungeons with nightmare emblems of level 31 or higher to ensure that all monsters are level 85 or higher. Interested treasure hunters can work hard.

