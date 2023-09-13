Military innovation, a business for many (even civilians)

War is one of the most efficient methods to innovate. If we look back over the last few centuries, a good part of the innovations saw their genesis thanks to discoveries in the military field: dynamite, internet, steel, wheel, horse bit, etc. The Ukrainian crisis confirms what has just been said.

The conflict demonstrated the value of weapon systems that, before then, had been deployed in lower intensity conflicts such as Afghanistan and Iraq, where the confrontation was between a regular and well-structured army (US) against units of light infantry (ISIS, Taliban, Al Qaeda) or an army crippled by years of shortages (Iraqi regulars). In Ukraine, the armaments of NATO suppliers have had an actual acid test with consequent adjustments for future projects (read wars).

Raytheon’s Javelins and the Patriot missile air defense system have proven their effectiveness on a par with the HiMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System). It was also a testing ground for startups that showed how their frontier technologies could be useful for intercepting Iranian Shahed drones, tracking Russian troop movements, and analyzing radio transmissions. The combination of technologies from large contractors and the low-tech approach of civilian startups have allowed Ukraine to (almost) resist the Russian invasion to date.

The Ukraine crisis is the best opportunity for Western military and civilian contractors to test weapons strategies and systems, in a cost-effective manner, without shedding the blood of Western voters/citizens.

Obviously the phenomenon of civilian startups that “militarize” themselves is quite recent. In recent decades, the Western capitalist industrial model has strongly pushed for approaches where the valorization of military contracts, let’s say exploitation, becomes the primary engine that pushes defense suppliers to operate. In other words, for many defense suppliers it is more useful to participate in eternal innovation processes, with contracts full of “additions” that increase prices, rather than perhaps cheaper innovations; the Bradley case and the recent F35 are indicative examples. Moreover, if we consider the Pentagon alone, when there is a budget (2023) of almost $900 billion at stake, suppliers have every interest in extracting as much money as possible, given the abundance.

The lack of innovation, especially in the digital world, is such that the Pentagon has subcontracted the management of its Cloud to various private companies such as Amazon-Aws (historic supplier of all Western defense and security agencies), Microsoft and Google. Given that the two main acquirers of civil and military technologies, and related innovations, are the Pentagon and NATO, it is important to understand how in recent years, particularly in the last decade we have entered, these two large buyers are taking action to include more and more often innovative civil solutions at bargain prices.

Pentagon and the Silician Valley

If we talk about American innovation we should talk about Mr. Ash Carter, an anonymous gentleman who no one knows anything about, outside of the Pentagon. In 2001 (a crucial year for the increase in Pentagon expenses post 911) Carter published a book which explains, in a nutshell, that the Pentagon must wake up and re-establish relations with Silicon Valley. He works at the Pentagon as purchasing director; From there he quickly understands that the US defense procurement system is a bureaucratic nightmare. In 2015, Carter, as secretary of defense, took a trip to Silicon Valley, on that visit he announced the creation of the Defense Innovation Unit to unite the digital Siliconians of Silicon Valley and the old, but decidedly rich, Pentagon. Since 2016, the newly formed Defense Innovation Unit has begun to win contracts for innovative projects in every sector: 3D printed vehicles for the Marines & friends, technologies for simulated virtual training for Air Force pilots, satellite orbital technologies, development of new certifications for configurations of new warplanes, war zone refueling technologies for the Air Force, to name a few. The Defense Innovation Unit also launched the Kessel Run Software Development Organization (I’m not going to tell you where Kessel came from…) and defines new rules for the certification and approval of civilian drones for military use. Among the early winners of this wave of innovation are defense unicorns like Shield AI and Anduril Industries who took home big contracts from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). From 2016 to 2022, DIU will award more than $1.2 billion in contracts to civilian companies whose technologies can solve military problems. In the same period, approximately $5 billion is allocated to products developed by companies that created working prototypes in tests carried out with the DIU. From October 2021 to September 2022, 10 companies that received prototyping contracts from the DIU were transitioned to contracts worth more than $10 million.

The Air Force, inspired by DIU’s successes, also created an innovation unit called AFWERX, led by Will Roper. AFWERX along with other similar aggregations, such as the Army Applications Laboratory and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency have learned to use special funds called Small Business Innovation Research Grants. The use of these “small funds”, together with other smaller funds, has made it possible to streamline the procedures for the allocation of money and the acquisition of prototypes for startups which, unlike with the elephantine military bureaucracy, would never have nosed into the Pentagon with their innovations and research.

For 2024, the new Department of Defense Appropriations Act has an attached report recommending that DIU be given purchasing authority for investments exceeding $1 billion. In the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act document there is a specific section (925), which gives greater powers to the DIU over the entire sector of non-traditional innovations. Simply put: “startups come to us who have money to spend!”

There are many funds and investments for military innovation

Even in NATO, the defense organization (the alliance has carried out numerous peace missions aimed at defending its territory: Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq etc..) they are short of innovation and have made a mistake, or rather two. An Innovation Fund of €1 billion has been active for a year now. Given the Stoltenberg declarations, the multi-nation fund will invest in startups and other entities operating in deep-tech technologies: robotics, quantum, genetics etc.. this project is parallel to DIANA, the other NATO innovation fund which sees a growing integration of dual use technologies in the war sector.

The NATOIF (Innovation Fund) will invest directly in early stage startups. The group of main investing countries includes UK, Germany, Sweden and other members with variable portfolio depending on national contributions. Venture Capital (VC) interested in defense technology, ranging from AI to quantum sciences up to biotech and robotics, have grown a lot in recent years. In particular, the Ukrainian crisis and the technological race underway between China and the USA have demonstrated that an advancement in warfare technologies is necessary for peace. Last year alone, just under $34 billion was invested in the sector by VCs (in the EU and USA), with Anduril, and Skydio among the investment champions.

Dual Use the future of the war on savings

The investment topic should be considered in light of the Dual Use concept. Simply put, a DU product is something that can have both civil and military applications. To give an example, the Iveco trucks that are used to carry goods have been adapted by the Iranians to carry missiles (without the knowledge of Iveco who will not have read the specifications of the order, of course). Obviously, as the Ukrainian crisis has shown, one of the winning sectors for new DU technologies will be drones and the entire software and hardware supply chain that this platform brings with it. Specifically military drones, in particular those of the USA and China, are expensive strategic drones (like the Global Hawks and the Chinese equivalent just presented to the media), for specific operations, whose flexibility, in terms of use, is rather limited.

More and more over the decades, drones will be the main instrument of war: increasingly smaller, useful as reconnaissance aircraft, tactical bombers, fire support and kamikazes. Militarized civilian drone technology is a successful experiment developed first and foremost by ISIS which adapted hackneyed drones to send against American soldiers in Iraq and Syria. The Americans have learned the lesson but it is only thanks to the low-cost availability of Chinese DJI drones that the economic war took off. Such is the success of these civilian drones for military use that, once they realized (perfect timing, one might say) China decided at the beginning of August to reduce the export of these drones to Ukraine. Military applications of civilian drones, once magnified by new software developed by civilian startups, defense vendors, will take warfare to another level. Obviously drones are only the first step, the startups that NATO and the Pentagon are incorporating into the war system have studies under their belt in various sectors from biotechnology to quantum computing systems, only time will tell us what creative beauties the startuppers (people with profound ethics, and not at all interested in easy money like Zuckerberg) will be able to create for the good of the West, and of humanity in general.

