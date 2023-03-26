According to Steamdb data, “Dark and Darker” was removed from Steam yesterday and related materials were removed. The developer IRONMACE’s official Discord stated that it was because NEXON filed an infringement complaint, and the development team is discussing with lawyers to resolve the incident. .

Some of the main developers of “Dark and Darker” developer IRONMACE were originally from NEXON, and NEXON said this year that the development of “Dark and Darker” was theft of its undisclosed “P3” project and filed an infringement complaint. IRONMACE denied event.

The next game test of “Dark and Darker” was originally scheduled to be held from April 14th to 19th. The statement did not mention the impact of this problem on the test play. It is not clear whether the next test play will proceed as planned. Future Official announcements and trends will be closely watched.