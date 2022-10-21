Listen to the audio version of the article

Even the greatest icon of Italian pop music lands in the world of NFT. Mina, an artist who for 44 years has made “de-materialization” an asset of her being an artist, announces the launch of pdumusic.com, the multiverse of her historic record label Pdu, and a collection of non-fungible tokens linked to her own production and to that of the most illustrious names in the label’s catalog. All this within a day of the announcement of the release of The Beatles Songbooknew project of the Trigre di Cremona dedicated to the Fab Four scheduled for Warner Music on November 18th.

Nft graphic and record companies

The Nft will be understood by the singer’s team as “art multiples”. The first proposals for graphic works are by Mauro Balletti (for the covers of Mina’s albums Werewolf Canary, Rane Supreme, Salome e Poison): unpublished images that thus become digital works with Blockchain technology completed by videos in which the author explains the creation process. The first musical NFT is by Mina, these are two new standards never sung before: Almost blue e i know i will love you. The cover will have a digital graphic idea created by Gianni Ronco. A second release of albums, tapes and NFT is scheduled for next December. In addition to other partner catalog titles, a new unreleased album by Mina will be part of it. The ambition of pdumusic.com is therefore to become a proudly somewhat exclusive “shop” of reference for passionate collectors of quality music. It is no coincidence: few other Italian artists are as “collected” as the Tiger of Cremona.

Exclusive Marketplace for Collectible Discs

But there is also the record production, thanks to the Pdu catalog. Mina’s albums published by pdumusic.com will contain music not available on digital distribution platforms, therefore only available in physical format on vinyl albums. This is the case, in the first issue, of Delightful Surplusan album that collects eleven «deep cuts» (rarities, facades B, unpublished) but also of chained, a record entirely sung by Mina in Spanish released only once in the Latin market in the 90s. And then Mina in Studio 2001-2021Double vinyl LP never released on cd, which re-proposes the DVD repertoire Mina in Studio 2001 (out of print for some time now) enriching it with an unprecedented feature Caress me.

All the vinyls are 180 grams, all the albums come with an opening case printed on opaque cardboard and with an internal booklet of 16 pages with unpublished photographs by Mauro Balletti or – in the case of Delightful Surplus – with unpublished drawings by Gianni Ronco. And all three are also available on “tape” support – a quarter-inch analog magnetic tape. In collaboration with Warner Music Italia and Il Volatore, Ivano Fossati’s label, Pdu Italia also produces and sells vinyl and tape versions. analogue of «historical» albums from the partner catalog, chosen in concert between the artistic direction of Pdu and the respective artistic directions.

From Fossati to Vinicius de Moraes

In the first release there are three albums by Ivano Fossati (Modern music from 2008, Decadancing of 2011, his last album of unreleased before Mina-Fossatiand double live After all from 2012), Domenico Modugno (a 1959 collection with Strada ‘nfosa, Stay with ‘mme e Old frack), the epochal Life, friend, is the art of encounterthe record for which in 1969 Sergio Bardotti put together Vinicius De Moraes, Giuseppe Ungaretti, Sergio Endrigo, Toquinho and Luis Bacalov and An Italian Saturdayclassic by Sergio Caputo, dated 1983. All vinyl albums and analogue tapes by Pdu Italia will be available for purchase exclusively through the site pdumusic.com, and will initially be available in limited «first edition» copies and in limited editions.