Minabo: walk through life

Devilish Games’ Minabo marketing campaign is one of the most unique, fun (and diabolical) experiences the Hispanic community has ever had, all based on traditional puns. However, the game itself takes a backseat as people focus on the in-jokes and funny witty commentary on the title. As a result, Minabo became a well-known game, but it now faces the challenge of breaking into the real world, which isn’t quite as fun and witty.

Minabo: Across Lives is a unique life simulator, but with a twist – it’s all about radishes (nabo means radish…and penises in Spanish)! From the moment these tiny vegetables are born and struggle to follow their parents, to their final days as elder radishes, leaving behind offspring of pets, friends, family, and even their own radishes, Minabo explores the entire vegetable life cycle. And everything in between is just life—a life filled with turnips coming and going, seasons passing, and a lingering question: How could I relate so deeply to a game about vegetables?

The default name that appears when radishes sprout from the ground is Minabo, but we can name them whatever we want. As the years go by, we have to keep three bars alive: Physical Contact, Intimacy, and Belonging. All “Nabo” have them. In order to live a good life, we have to keep our own bars full, but also keep those of the other “nabos” we meet along the way. The mechanics are similar to a rhythm game, where you have to observe which bar is the emptiest for each nabo you encounter and execute the correct gesture to fill it. However, there’s also an element of probability at play (although we suspect it’s more like chance since it’s not well explained) that makes Minabo’s life feel unfair.

If that’s all there is to it, Minabo will be less deep than a watering hole, but the game features 25 missions. From living to a certain age (probably quite relative for a turnip) to having a large family of baby “nabos” and even escaping the monotony of everyday life represented by the giant turnip-eating mole-eating character Topota. There’s also a free mode, which can be unlocked after mastering the basics and completing the first mission.

All of this makes us rethink our roles with those around us. The message that our happiness comes from making others happy (which we know exists because the title was developed in collaboration with psychologists and experts) is belittled by such a simple experience that it takes away all of the charm from Minabo. Minabo: Walking through life (because it’s really all in the subtitles) is still too fleeting an experience to leave a lasting impression on its playful merits.

The problem with Minabo is that it doesn’t get much more than that. Throughout the game, you might fail a mission attempt or two, but eventually you’ll focus on achieving your goals until you complete them, then quickly forget about it and run happily to death, trying the next level, and another One, that’s it.

But I also recognize that Minabo has benefits. The art design is beautiful, the animation of the turnip character is well executed, and the music and sound design are the strengths that keep me going through the game cycle rather than just the premise of achieving the goal.

One problem Minabo might face is that, aside from a funny name based on a Spanish joke, and I’m sure the most effective marketing campaign in the history of Spanish game development, people might not take it seriously. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have a compelling gameplay suggestion to counteract this and engage players beyond the humor factor.