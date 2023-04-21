Home » Minato PS Plus upgrade in April, premium new games include “Evil Spirit Invasion”, “Extreme Republic” and more
Minato PS Plus upgrade in April, premium new games include “Evil Spirit Invasion”, “Extreme Republic” and more

Minato PS Plus upgrade in April, premium new games include “Evil Spirit Invasion”, “Extreme Republic” and more

The lineup of newly added games for the PS Plus upgrade and advanced level in Hong Kong in April has been announced a few days ago. The works added this time include “Kena: Bridge of Spirits”, “Doom Eternal”, “Extreme Republic” and “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” (Sackboy: A Big Adventure) for both PS5 and PS4 , and PS4 versions of The Evil Within, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

Meanwhile, Premium subscribers will also get access to Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3 and Dishonored: The Definitive Edition on PS4 Classic game. All of the above titles became playable on April 18th, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will leave the game after May 15th as part of regular updates Table of contents.

