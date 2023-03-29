It has been announced that Minecraft will get a Dungeons and Dragons expansion. It should offer both a single player and a co-op mode. All important information at a glance.

Bild: Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons

The release of the add-on is planned for spring 2023. A specific date is not known at this point in time – as is the price. It should probably be somewhere between 15 and 30 euros. Basically, the “Dungeon and Dragons” expansion is designed as a single-player experience. However, you will also be able to embark on an adventure together with friends.

Players have four different classes to choose from: Wizard, Rogue, Paladin, and Barbarian. Each class will bring their own unique set of skills. As is usual with “Dungeons and Dragons”, there will also be a level system, lots of dangerous opponents and a 20-sided die that has a significant impact on gameplay. A first trailer can already be seen on YouTube.

The campaign should take about ten hours. Depending on how much time you need to explore the fantastic world, the adventure can take a little longer. As is typical for D&D, you will not only be able to proceed in a combative manner. If the skill points are set correctly, it will also be possible to intimidate, persuade or otherwise deal with NPCs.

By the way: Tomorrow the movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” will be in the cinemas. The first reviews sound very promising. If you’re in the mood for a humorous fantasy adventure in the D&D style, you shouldn’t miss the film.

