Minecraft is the best-selling video game ever, but how did it do it? And what are the others?

First a brick, then another and another and so, building entire worlds, Minecraftthe sandbox video game developed by Markus Perssonhas earned the crown as the best-selling title ever, surpassing the stratospheric share of over 300 million copies. To become a global phenomenon and bewitch the Minecraft Generation, a term coined by the New York Times, the road paved with colored blocks was long and not without bumps.

The origins of creativity

In 2009 Markus Notch Persson, a brilliant but very controversial figure of the game industry, was working on a game called RubyDung: little is known about that project, but it is certain that the developer kept the pixel art graphics of the cobblestone bricks and grass to create a prototype signed as Cave Game.

Cave Gamethe first version of which was never published, was composed solely of blocks of grass and pebbles placed on an island floating. The brilliant idea consisted in being able to break, move and assemble the bricks, a mechanic that opened the doors to infinite design and construction possibilities. A few days after the prototype was built, Persson published on TIGSource, a well-known video game development news blog indie, the very first version of Minecraft which introduced blocks of water, stone, earth and lava and a first variety of components, such as hills and lakes.

A game, a community that makes a difference

Since its first publication, around project Minecraft a very attentive, active and present community of players and developers was formed which made the difference.

From the beginning, both on the TIGSource forum and on Persson’s personal blog, players have posted thousands of comments and suggestions, which then became the basis for the development of new game functions such as Survival Mode, which allows you to build structures and fight to (precisely) survive. This introduced a strong component of challenge and has paved the way towards multiplayerthus decreeing the immense fortune of the title.

Since that distant 2009, the community of Minecraft continued to grow and has become an integral part of the game itself. Its ability to create original content, to promote the sharing of knowledge, to encourage collaboration between players, to organize events and contests, make it one of the most inclusive and active meeting points of the gaming landscape.

Mojang Studios and its acquisition by Microsoft

Mojang Studios took shape in 2010, under the creative leadership of Persson and a team of 4 employeesa small team that had the task of leading Minecraft from the beta phase to the official debut, which took place during MineCon in Mandalay Bay on November 18, 2011.

The launch price of the game was $26.95, but those who had already purchased an alpha or beta version received the update for free: in a year, Minecraft it totaled more than 4 million copies sold, but such success also led to tensions within Mojang Studios and to Persson’s gradual distancing from his creation.

Legend has it that shortly after the publication of the tweet del 2014 in which Persson stated: “Does anyone want to buy my share of Mojang so I can move on with my life? Receiving hate for trying to do the right thing is not in my interests,” the company CEO received offers from Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts. So on September 15, 2014, Microsoft acquired Mojang and its intellectual property by paying 2.5 billion dollars (Persson’s share was 71%). Some not very far-sighted analysts believed that the Redmond company had paid too much for what was basically “just a construction game”. But it would enter the collective imagination, becoming the best-selling of all time.

From art to education

Few titles have succeeded reposition the medium in common perceptionto strip it of its stereotypes, to reinvent it and make it perceived as a creative tool with enormous educational possibilities, as it has instead done Minecraft.

Il 3D pixel-art graphics engine it stimulated artistic creation, so much so that just a few hours after the debut of the classic version, a user had created the Mario statue within the game environment. Since that time, many artists have worked in and with Minecraft: among the most important experiments we remember the work of Alan Becker who created the animation series Animation vs. Minecraftamong the most viewed in YouTube history.

The tools available to creatives in Minecraft allow you to to experiment in design, in architecture, in pixel art, a perfectly open field of opportunity. As a highly collaborative experience, Mojang’s title also ranks well in contexts related to educationso much so that it was released from this perspective in 2016 Minecraft Educationa successful formula adopted in many educational paths, including in Italy, based on collaboration, associated with immersive learning programs.

To understand the success of Minecraft today we must consider this game as the closest thing to a proto-metaversea flexible environment where the only limit is the imagination and creativity of those who build and live it.

The 10 best-selling video games of all time

As for the rivals of Minecraft and how they position themselves in an ideal ranking, one thing must first be premised: when we talk about the best-selling video games of all time, the single title is consideredwhich however can be part of a hugely successful series or saga.

The version of Minecraft of 2011 leads this ranking with more than 300 million units sold. Grand Theft Auto Vthanks also to the support of the online mode, comes in second place with 185 million copies (but the entire series stands at 385). They follow Tetris in the version published by EA, with more than 100 million units, Wii Sports with 82.9 e PUBG Battlegrounds with 75. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros are awarded sixth and seventh place, with 63.9 and 58 million units respectively (but if we consider the entire series of the historic Nintendo character we arrive at the astronomical figure of 826.38 million of copies).

At the end of this stellar ranking are the still beautiful ones Red Dead Redemption 2 (at 55 million)Overwatch e The Witcher 3 Wild Huntboth at 50 million.

