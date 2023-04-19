“Minecraft: Legend” is online today, log in to XGP! Game Pass members can invite friends to experience 14 days of free PC Game Pass

“My World: Legend” was officially launched today. Since it is Microsoft’s own game, it has also entered the Game Pass lineup without any suspense. Today, Microsoft has brought good news to players, because “My World: Legend” “All three modes in the game can be played in teams with friends, so we have specially added Game Pass membership benefits, as long as it is PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can invite up to 5 friends to let them have 14 day free PC Game Pass service, and invited players must redeem within 30 days. For details, please refer to the information on the official website.

Minecraft: Legends is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5. Game Pass members can play for free, and ordinary players can also buy it on various platforms. The standard version of “Minecraft: Legend” is priced at NT$1,088, and the deluxe version is priced at NT$1,388. The deluxe version includes a hero appearance, Four mounts and one additional mount appearance, the deluxe version also provides a physical version for optional collection, priced at NT$1,390.

In addition, the red and blue new color Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 light version introduced before, the suggested price is NT $ 4,299, will be available for pre-order on April 21, and officially launched on April 28, purchase the new controller For gamers who use PCs, Microsoft Taiwan will give away a three-month serial number of PC Game Pass. Of course, if you want to save a little money, you can buy the white version at the official Shopee Mall. It is still a special price of NT$3,980, and you can also get PC Game Pass. three months.