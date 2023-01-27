Home Technology Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots – Sina Hong Kong
Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots – Sina Hong Kong
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Minecraft Legends finally got a release date and a ton of gameplay during yesterday’s Xbox Developers Direct. It reportedly launches on PC, Playstation, Switch, and Xbox on April 18, and is also included with Game Pass.

While it looks like your typical Minecraft game, it’s actually been in development since 2018, and offers a very different and more strategic take on cooperative and competitive multiplayer as you fight off the Piglins invasion. concept.

Now we’ve also got a whole new round of screenshots from Minecraft Legends, which you can check out below. Looks surprisingly good, doesn’t it?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

