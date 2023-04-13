Listen to the audio version of the article

After the success of Minecraft Dungeons, the best-selling video game in history consciously chooses the path of strategic RPG. Minecraft Legend which will be released on April 18 on all platforms is a fun and ambitious spinoff. Developed in collaboration with the Blackbird team, it was primarily designed to be a PvP experience to be played online where teams of players will compete to build a base, collect resources and raid each other’s strongholds.

Minecraft Legends Campaign

As we understood during the preview of the game, the setting is that of Minecraft but the intention is to make it a real time strategy game, more adventurous and surprising. The map will always be procedurally generated, giving each match a unique feel. There will also be neutral Piglin enemies that players can fight for resources and must defend against. There is also a main campaign, which will include cooperative play. It’s still Minecraft but that’s all changed.

What are we enjoying

Mojang and Blackbird, the two authors, really believe it. Getting your hands on a jewel like Minecraft isn’t easy because it’s perfect the way it is. It’s perfect for a creative audience, it’s the digital Lego par excellence but up until now it hasn’t lent itself well to telling videogame stories. Paradoxically, those of Lego did it better when they approached the video game. Minecraft Legend is the product of a long reflection, it can be seen that it has been studied in detail in order not to displease anyone. Creating a Gaas, a gas-as-a-service today is more complicated than ever. You need someone to hold a community together. We need content, entertainers and ideas. Mojang has resources. What he doesn’t have is the certainty that the huge audience that loves Minecraft is the same one that will play Minecraft Legends. This could prove to be a risk but also the greatest opportunity to add new fans.