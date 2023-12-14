Minecraft preview now available in 4k resolution for Xbox Series S/X

Minecraft Preview Update Introduces Exciting New Features

In the latest Minecraft preview update, the armadillo creature has been stealing the spotlight. However, the patch notes reveal another feature that is causing a buzz among players.

The armadillo creature will now drop a scale that can be used to make wolf armor, providing the same level of protection as a diamond vest. This addition has piqued the interest of many players as they look forward to obtaining this new armor for their four-legged companions.

Aside from the armadillo-related content, the update also brings a highly anticipated feature for Xbox Series S/X users. The patch notes mention that 4K resolution support has been added for the Xbox Series game consoles, a feature that has been long-awaited by players. While this feature is currently limited to the Minecraft preview, there is hope that it will soon be available to regular Minecraft players on Xbox Series S/X. There is also optimism that this feature will eventually be added to the PlayStation 5 as well.

The Minecraft community is eagerly awaiting the release of these exciting new features, and it seems that the game is only going to get better with each update.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

