Home » Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date
Technology

Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date

by admin
Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date

Minecraft’s latest update is called Trails & Tales, and it’s coming out on June 7. It will bring new features, including extra creatures, new biomes, and a huge focus on archeology.

As described in a new Minecraft.net/en-us/article/trails-tales-update-coming “target=”_blank”>blog post, the mobs that come to Minecraft are called sniffers and will directly interact with This archeology theme ties in. To get a sniffer, you have to find the eggs of these creatures, as they are thought to be extinct in the regular Minecraft world. Once you hatch your sniffer, it can show you around the ruins Dig to find buried treasure.

The new biomes are tied to the new wood sets coming to the game. Not only does cherry wood allow you to craft some new items, but it also leads to a rare biome full of cherry blossoms. Another additional set of wood was also introduced in the form of bamboo, allowing you to craft rafts and more.

Are you excited about the Trails & Tales update?

See also  To slow down the rush to TikTok, YouTube will pay creators more

You may also like

Software Development: Dealing with Change – Guarded Suspension

MediaCreate’s weekly sales ranking from May 15th to...

Quentin Tarantino hands out against streaming service

The smell of the eggshell reveals the sex...

Italian innovation lands in Silicon Valley

System Shock Review – Gamereactor

Apple pleads for Macbook butterfly keyboards…

Canon technology for the defense sector

“Beautiful Gonitz” and “XV Kagura Chizuru” debut together...

Days Of Play are back from June 2nd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy