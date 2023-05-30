Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date

Minecraft’s latest update is called Trails & Tales, and it’s coming out on June 7. It will bring new features, including extra creatures, new biomes, and a huge focus on archeology.

As described in a new Minecraft.net/en-us/article/trails-tales-update-coming “target=”_blank”>blog post, the mobs that come to Minecraft are called sniffers and will directly interact with This archeology theme ties in. To get a sniffer, you have to find the eggs of these creatures, as they are thought to be extinct in the regular Minecraft world. Once you hatch your sniffer, it can show you around the ruins Dig to find buried treasure.

The new biomes are tied to the new wood sets coming to the game. Not only does cherry wood allow you to craft some new items, but it also leads to a rare biome full of cherry blossoms. Another additional set of wood was also introduced in the form of bamboo, allowing you to craft rafts and more.

Are you excited about the Trails & Tales update?