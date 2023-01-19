It’s not surprising that there are bugs in the game, and they can be fixed, but there are always some bugs whose repairing priority is not high or low, and this delay may last for several years. After more than 3,000 days, the Mojang team has finally fixed a 10-year-old Minecraft bug – damage wobble and mount charge.

The damage shaking bug (MC-26678) was first discovered in July 2013, when the version was still 1.5.2. The main problem of this bug is that the player character shakes when receiving damage, and it will not perform the correct shaking performance according to the direction of the damage . For example, if an arrow is shot from the front and hits, your character should be injured and retreat.

However, due to the bug, the shaking direction in the past could not correctly reflect the attacking direction of the enemy. According to YouTuber Shivaxi, it was because of a major revision of “Minecraft” when the single-player game map was also established on the online server. After that, an error occurred because the server did not pass the command to the client’s lens.

Although the damage shaking bug is not a serious problem (some people even said they didn’t notice it at all), it has always been discussed in the wheat block community, and some players have tried to make mods to fix it. Now the latest Java 23W03A test snapshot version, the development team finally updated and fixed this bug.

As for another bug that has been dragged on for 10 years, it is Mount Charge (MC-30403), which was also discovered in September 2013. Its problem is that when the player presses Cancel while riding a mount charge, it becomes a walking sprint. But in fact the charging state is not reset, the player needs to stop and sprint to return to normal speed.

Indeed, the impact of these problems is not too serious, so the priority of repairing is naturally postponed, thanks to Mojang can still remember to fix the bug, so that those players who have been worrying about it can feel at ease, even if not every Every player has noticed it.