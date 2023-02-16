Home Technology “Minecraft” version 1.20 has added “Sakura Ecosystem”, 23w07a beta service is the first to enjoy cherry blossoms! | 4Gamers
Mojang has announced the new information about the highly anticipated 1.20 revision of the next “Minecraft” Java version, which will bring pink surprises and cherry blossom ecosystems to global wheat block players, and this new content has already appeared in the “23w07a” beta version.

Yes, this pink cherry blossom tree is a new plant that will be added in version 1.20 after the previously announced “Bamboo Forest”. In addition to the beautiful pink color of the cherry blossom forest blooming on the ground, the petals of the cherry blossoms will also be green grass Embellishment, and cherry blossom wood will be a brand-new building material, which can be said to be a dream come true version for players who love pink.

In addition to the cherry blossom ecosystem, the 1.20 version is also expected to introduce the “archeology” system. There will be a new “suspicious sand block” block in the game. You must use the new tool “brush” to remove those suspicious blocks. And get pottery shards or random items.

When you collect all 4 fragments, you can combine them to make a uniquely decorated clay pot. Different patterns will have different past stories.

Of course, these contents can be experienced first in the 23w07a test snapshot version, and the official revision of 1.20 is expected to debut in the summer of 2023.

But there is no need to wait until summer, just now when preparing for the spring, players can enjoy the cherry blossoms in the wheat block world in the beta version.

