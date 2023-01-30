TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today (30) that Apple (AAPL-US) will launch a foldable iPad next year, which will facilitate the shipment of this product line and optimize the product mix. It is expected that Suzhou Anjie Technology will benefit from it.

Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that the folding iPad will be equipped with a carbon fiber support frame, and the carbon fiber support frame will be lighter and more durable. Anjie Technology is a polishing and laminating supplier of the folding iPad carbon fiber support frame, and it is expected to continue to benefit from the folding device configuration in the future. A new trend in braces.

There are rumors in the market that Apple will follow Samsung to launch folding products. The research CCS Insight previously predicted that Apple is experimenting with folding technology and will launch a folding iPad in 2024, testing the water temperature by folding new iPad products.

CCS Insight believes that for Apple, launching a folding iPhone is very risky. In order not to affect iPhone sales, the price of folding products will be very high, which may reach $2,500, and any technical problems will cause fierce criticism.

In addition to the foldable iPad plan, Ming-Chi Kuo also released the news of this year’s new Apple iPad. It is expected that no new products will be launched in the next 9-12 months, and the new iPad Mini is expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of next year. Therefore, it is expected that this year’s iPad will be released. Cargo volume will be relatively conservative, estimated to decline by 10-15% compared to last year.