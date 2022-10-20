Home Technology Ming-Chi Kuo expects next-gen Apple TV to be cheaper (10:55) – 20221020 – Instant Financial News
by admin
In a Twitter post, Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that the price cut for the new Apple TV 4K (basic price of $129) reflects an expected improvement in the cost structure, which is favorable for shipments. However, he believes that the current price reduction is not enough, the best price of Apple TV should be less than 100 US dollars, and the next generation of Apple TV is expected to be cheaper.

