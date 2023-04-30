Mingda Magician Pro im Test: XL-3D-Drucker mit Autoleveling & Direct-Drive

The manufacturer Mingda, still largely unknown in Germany, has been producing large-capacity printers for the Chinese market since 2012. Mingda is currently offering 3D printers on Aliexpress with an incredibly large installation space of up to 1000 × 1000 × 1000 mm. Since last year the company has been trying to conquer the European market. We’ve had countless mediocre China printers on our test bench, but the Mingda Magician X (test report) was convincing from the start.

Now the big brother, the Magician Pro with a construction space of 400 × 400 × 400 mm, has to show whether it performs just as well in the test. In the top league, automatic print bed measurement and double-guided, synchronized Z-spindle guidance are part of the basic equipment. In addition, high dead weight, stable structure and smooth mechanics are essential for good, error-free 3D prints. What is interesting about the newcomer from Mingda are innovative solutions in the structure and implementation of the mechanics. In this test from our 3D printer theme world, TechStage shows whether this innovative approach has prevailed in terms of quality.

Furnishing



With a build space of 400 x 400 x 400 mm, the Magician Pro is one of the printers with an above-average build space. This is also noticeable in the device dimensions of around 65 x 59 x 68 cm and the weight of 14.5 kg. Instead of a Bowden hose, a directional drive extruder with dual gear drive is used here. The printing temperature is 260 degrees. The heated bed reaches up to 110 degrees.

A 3.5-inch color touchscreen is used for control. The print data is sent to the Magician Pro via SD card or USB-C.

Installation



The Mingda Magician Pro is still packed old-school in styrofoam, which gives every environmentally-loving person a stab in the heart when unpacking. Nevertheless, the compact kit arrived safely with us. This consists of only two pre-assembled large modules plus a few individual components. In addition to stabilizers and reel seats, a bag with small parts and tools is also included.

Unlike most 3D printers, building the Pro is easier because the top frame can be mounted directly onto the bottom platform. Once this is done, the stabilizers, roll holders are still missing and the printer can be started up. After the printer is standing, it is calibrated once via Auto Bed Leveling (ABL) and is then ready for use.

Photogallery – Mingda Magician Pro The FDM-3D Drawer Mingda Magician Pro.

Software



Mingda has done some things right in terms of software, for example the menu on the printer display is very clearly structured and all important work settings can be reached quickly.

3D models are prepared for printing in the so-called slicer. Here Mingda offers the free software Cura and also supplies suitable printer profiles on the included memory card. Either the choice falls on the Mingda Pro printer profile implemented in Cura, or a separate printer profile is created and fed with the SD card profiles.

Caution: The supplied printer profiles cannot be integrated into the existing Mingda Pro profile. Here the user receives the error message “Profile incompatible with Mingda Base”.

In general, the printer firmware works well. But the touchscreen reacts a bit too sluggishly for our taste and there are still a few small bugs hidden in the depths of the printer menu. For example with the data of the ABL. These can apparently be readjusted manually – the key assignment required for this is confusing or not available at all.

Technical specifications



practice test



After assembly, we printed wildly as usual. Initial attempts with PLA and PLA+ still worked well, but with PETG at the latest we had to struggle with strong stringing (pulling threads), which then also occurred with all other filament types.

Unfortunately, the pressure bed leveling test also only had a mediocre result. On the left side the print nozzle was too close to the print bed, on the right side it was too far away. We noticed this when a test of Auto Bed Leveling (ABLs) did not result in an even first layer. This was the initial state of affairs and so the search for the source(s) of the error began. Since the print bed has no screws for manual leveling, the cause could only be found in the print head or its Z guide.

We attributed the problem of the automatic print bed measurement to the synchronized Z spindles. The Mingda Magicians Pro can hardly be surpassed in the simplicity of its construction, but the time saved during assembly flowed into the fine adjustment immediately after the first problems. The Z spindles were synchronized at different levels, thus confusing the ABL. Unfortunately, the spindles were not aligned exactly parallel during assembly before the toothed belt was connected at the top. After we fixed the error, we could take care of the strong stringing, here too the solution (at least for some filament types) was quite simple. First we had to tighten the offset nuts of the nylon rollers of the X-rail and then fix the print bed with additional clamps. As a result, we now had precise guidance of all moving parts and were finally able to print properly.

Too bad, with a reasonable quality control such things should have been noticed. If a device arrives pre-assembled, you should be able to rely on the preparatory work of the manufacturer.

print quality



Since the Magicians Pro’s hotend setup tends to be severely stringing, we orientated ourselves towards the lower end of the temperature range for all filaments. A lower print temperature reduces stringing behavior but also creates more movement pressure on the model. In the end, we got mediocre print results with PLA, PLA+, TPU and small models made of ABS.

With PETG and PCTG we didn’t get any nice results until recently. No matter what temperatures, retract speed and distance we worked with here, there was always very strong stringing.

Print Quality – Mingda Magician Pro Testausdrucke des Mingda Magician Pro.

Preis



The Mingda Magician Pro is available from 3D-Jake for around 549 euros. The Magicians Pro costs the equivalent of 539 euros on the manufacturer’s website.

In view of the equipment, the price would be okay – if only it weren’t for the problems with the stringing and the unsatisfactory processing quality of the pre-assembled components.

Conclusion



In contrast to many other newcomer 3D printing manufacturers, Mingda stands out positively. In fact, the Pro features a very stable frame, high-quality electronic components and a lightweight construction. The problems with the offset running Z-spindle and missing pressure bed clamps are unfortunately due to carelessness in final assembly and could have been avoided.