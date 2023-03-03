MINI Cooper SE is the name of the first all-electric MINI Cooper. From the outside it looks like the normal Mini Cooper S. But inside is the technology from the BMW i3s. Can the electric MINI convince in everyday life despite its short range?

First of all, you have to be aware that the MINI Cooper SE is not a long-distance car. He can only drive a maximum of 150 km in everyday life. Nevertheless, it has some advantages. We want to show you these in this test report and maybe it is still an option for one or the other as a second car for the city.

Design: Typically MINI

The design has remained true to the combustion engine MINI. We tested the RESOLUTE Edition with us. Among other things, the electric MINI has no separate fog lights. The roof is white as you know it. The MINI is considered a very unique vehicle, as there are many design options in the configurator. Also new to the electric MINI, the roof can be given a color gradient if you so choose.





Stripes can still be found on the bonnet in the Resolute Trim with a sticker. The mirror caps are white. The S at the front is yellow and also points to the electrification of the MINI. At the rear are the Union Jack taillights, which are standard on the electric MINI. There is also an electronic badge in yellow on the bottom left. The design is typically MINI, nothing daring, but traditional as you know it. But we definitely liked the design.

Interior: Compact & retro feeling

That would probably best describe the interior of the MINI Cooper SE. Of course, you shouldn’t expect a large interior from the MINI, that’s understandable. But you still have enough space at a height of 1.85 m. According to MINI, 2 m people should be able to sit on the driver or front passenger seat. We could not try this for lack of 2 m person. But if you’re lucky, it might just work.





The rear seats are more of a storage option and not really intended for passenger transport. At least only children or smaller people fit comfortably in there, if you have already accommodated two people in the front. In everyday life it is probably intended for 2 people. Incidentally, the trunk is not much larger than that in the Fiat 500E, but according to the liters it should be able to hold a little more. There should be enough space for 1-2 shopping bags. Just perfect for the city. The nozzles for ventilation are placed in a circular shape like some other manufacturers. This means that you can adjust them very well. The infotainment screen is in a round shape (but still cuboid) placed in the center of the MINI cockpit. Everything looks more classic. Behind the steering wheel there is also a TFT screen with a speedometer and other useful displays, such as the current consumption or the power demand.

There is also a HUD (head-up display) in the form of extendable plexiglass as an optional extra in the electric MINI. This one is more head-on hood, though, than actually on the road. Nevertheless, it brings you the most important information in your field of vision without having to look down distractingly. So the actual meaning of a HUD is definitely achieved here.

Infotainment: iDrive-like controller and easy operation

The current MINI Cooper SE runs software similar to that used directly at BMW. Nevertheless, of course, adapted to the MINI ecosystem. We suspect BMW OS 6 or 7 behind the customized MINI graphics. Which still runs smoothly in everyday life and even offers wireless Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, we miss a way to get Android Auto to work with a cable or wirelessly at all, because this option is completely missing in the MINI.

There is “somehow” a built-in Spotify connection, but you have to overcome a few hurdles and even use a third-party app on Android. Let’s hope that the new MINI can remedy this. A reversing camera with distance sensors is of course also available in the MINI. This always worked very reliably in the test. However, distance sensors are only available at the front and rear. Due to the manageable size of the vehicle, however, this should not be an exclusion criterion.

Driving Impression: Yes, it’s a go-kart!

MINI has been promoting the go-kart driving experience for a long time. You practically sit directly on the road, and thanks to the front electric motor with an output of 135 kW (approx. 184 hp), you definitely don’t feel underpowered. Should you be driving in normal or sport mode? The Eco Mode or even Eco+ Mode are then intended for those who prefer maximum range and smooth acceleration.

In sport mode, the MINI symbol in the system is exchanged for a go-kart symbol. So everyone knows directly, now it’s really getting down to business! The little MINI sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. He does not have a launch control on board.

Is range really a problem?

No, because the MINI positions itself as a pure city car. Due to the small cockpit, longer distances are rather difficult to manage. Added to this is the realistic range of 150 to 180 km. But if you live in the city or have to drive shorter distances every day, then the electric MINI definitely offers a very pleasant driving experience. He can even become very sporty at the push of a button. Only charging should pose a small problem if you dare to go on one or the other longer distance. Because the MINI Cooper SE can only recharge with a maximum of 50 kW. Unfortunately, this is not a good value for 2023. But if you only recharge with 11 kW at your home wall box or, for example, at your employer’s, you probably won’t be interested in this anyway. However, a faster reload speed would have been desirable. Of course we are also hoping for the upcoming new electric MINI model.

Other: sound system, assistance etc.

Among other things, BMW is installing a Harman Kardon system in the electric MINI. This is really good for the size of the car. Of course, deep bass should not be expected. But it is definitely more than sufficient in everyday life, especially since inner-city journeys usually do not last that long. A good stop n’ go assistance system is still desirable. And MINI supplies a somewhat rough but still good assistant. There is no trace of a steering assistance. You don’t get that for good words or a lot of money. Whether you really need them is up to you.

Emergency brake assistant etc. are of course on board. For the new electric MINI, of course, we would like a good steering assistant and maybe blind spot detection.

Conclusion: Is the MINI the perfect city car?

Yes, it’s definitely a very good (and small) city car. Finding a parking space should be really easy. Not as light as with a Smart, but still lighter than with the ever-growing limos and SUVs. MINI offers a lot for the money. But not enough in our opinion. Because our test car is 43,000 euros. But there are not even a steering wheel or seat heating on board. These are optionally available to order.

This could also be due to the fact that the MINI is a real style icon. Just like with Apple: You spend a lot of money, although other brands can do it better or just as well for less money. Nevertheless, the electric MINI finds its buyers. The MINI is also a good choice for novice drivers. Not too big, offers good crumple zones, and is stable and safe on the road. In addition, he is really very agile.

We can recommend the MINI Cooper SE to people who are looking for a small car and who don’t care about range as the number one factor. Having said that, we would also advise these people to wait and see as soon the new MINI Cooper will be launched in its all-electric form. Of course we will keep you up to date. For a little more range and even more manoeuvrability, you are welcome to read our Fiat 500E test report. It offers an attractive alternative to the MINI Cooper SE!

Thanks to BMW Germany for letting us test the MINI Cooper SE for 2 weeks!

recommendations for you