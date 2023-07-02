Mini power bank for the iPhone tested, the Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank

Many modern power banks are quite large. This is of course due to the pursuit of the highest possible capacity and performance.

However, in practice, it is often the particularly compact power banks that are useful. We have such a particularly compact power bank in front of us with the Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank.

This has a decent capacity of 5200 mAh, an integrated Apple Lightning output and a USB C port. The latter is primarily intended to ensure that the power bank is charged quickly.

Everything sounds very good, let’s take a look at the Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank in the test!

Die Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank im Test

The Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank is really very compact with 77 x 38 x 26.5 mm and a weight of 98.5 g, although the alleged 5200 mAh capacity is decent. This should guarantee a smartphone charge.

The power bank uses a clip-on design. So we have a protruding smartphone charging port on the top. In this case an Apple Lightning port.

However, the power bank owns On the sides there is also a USB C port and a Lightning input.

Excitingly, the power bank relies on a very exceptional sandstone texture. This feels quite exciting in the hand. In general, the power bank makes a high-quality impression.

There are plus points for a small display on the front, which shows you the battery level in %.

connections

I’m not sure how the manufacturer came up with the 18W specification here. 18W is usually an indication that informs us that we have a 9V fast charging stage, 9V/2A.

However, I can’t see any fast charging system here!

Lightning Ausgang – 5V/2A

USB C Ausgang – 5V/3A

Lightning Eingang – 5V/2A

The capacity

Pxwaxpy advertises a capacity of 5200 mAh. I was able to measure the following via the USB C port.

Wh

mAh

% der HA

5V/1A

15,8

4268

82%

5V/1A

14,2

3848

74%

In the best case, I could measure a capacity of 4268 mAh. In the worst case it was 3848 mAh.

This is “ok” so far for a power bank of this class.

In practice on the iPhone 14 Pro

But how does it look in practice? In this, the power bank can bring an iPhone 14 Pro from 0% to 100% pretty much exactly.

In my case there were still 4% in the battery.

Charging time

If the power bank is empty, how long does it take to charge?

The power bank can charge with a maximum of 7-8W. So a full charge takes about 3 hours which is OK!

Conclusion

Personally, I like the Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank. This is actually ideal for quickly charging an iPhone on the go.

The compact form factor is great here and the capacity is just enough for one charge.

However, in a direct comparison I would also take a look at the VEGER V0556. This is a very similar power bank, but it can charge a little faster.

Nevertheless, in principle there is also a thumbs up for the Pxwaxpy Mini Power Bank!

