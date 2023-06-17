Mini presents the new Full Electric Electrified…

MINI throw the ELECTRIFIED MINIwhich brings the famous campaign on four wheels, towards one fully sustainable mobility.

Mini’s increasingly sustainable mobility

Always the protagonist of iconic and original campaigns, MINI throw the MINI Full Electric celebrating the irreverent campaign “ELECTRIFIED”.

And limited number Of MINI Cooper SE in Nanuq White will feature special details that recall the claim.

Assuming that all electric cars are green and snappy, only some also have style and offer emotions and fun behind the wheel.

It is the car to fully experience the Italian cities. A low-emissions journey through the BEV country.

Furthermore, the MINI Full Electric in the Electrified guise is presented with 17″ wheels.

Il steering wheel leather sports Nappa con Badge Electric. The mirrors in Energetic Yellow give greater sportiness to the appearance of the car.

A unique concept

The grip, to emphasize the concept “Electrified”, it stretches with a black profile. And the car features dedicated customizations made up of Piano Black Side Stripes with the “Elettrifigata” logo.

The model also features a Premium Mid Package with Comfort Access. Rear View Camera, Front Armrest. Bluetooth Interface with Wireless Charging. Windows and rear window are tinted.

Finally, the MINI Full Electric Elettrifigata is in sale are Garage online and in all BMW dealerships.