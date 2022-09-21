It’s always fun to hit pedestrians or blow things up, but sometimes even you want more variety. In the upcoming Goat Simulator 3, this comes in the form of seven mini-games. Unsurprisingly, the games are pretty quirky and border on parody, with Hoofball playing like Rocket League on hooves, and Headplat seemingly borrowing a brush or two from Splatoon.

But what really sets the mini-games apart from inspiration is that they can be played anywhere on the huge map. This makes for some unpredictable experiences, Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director of Coffee Stains North, revealed to us at Gamescom Cologne:

"Mini-games are new in multiplayer sessions. We have seven different ones. They're kind of like these PvP, very short, fun mini-games like the floor is lava and hoofball, which is basically football. You can play these games wherever you are. They can start wherever you decide, so that creates this weird dynamic in a really weird place where cars are hitting you, or somewhere, it works perfectly. So, we let players decide how crazy they want to play mini-games.

If mini-games aren’t your cup of tea, Coffee Stain North also includes a story mode that unfolds gradually as you and your friends complete quests.

“It’s basically goats creating a secret society of goats. The goat tower is the entrance to the hidden throne room. There’s a door in this goat tower, and it’s all locked. The more you discover and do in the world, The chain goes on and on until you open the door and the end doesn’t,”San Diego Ferrero explained.

Goat Simulator 3 releases on November 17 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can watch our full interview with Santiago Ferrero below.