MINIS FORUM UM690 buy cheap from 768€ (05/2023)

A lot of performance in a very compact form factor? To gamble, emulate or just to work? The MINIS FORUM UM690 with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon 680M deliver a lot of performance with a consumption of less than 100W.

Technical data of the MINIS FORUM UM690

MINIS FORUM UM690 processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8 Kernen/16 Threads, 3,3GHz, Turbo 4,9 GHz, Zen 3+ Architektur, 6nm, TDP 54W graphics chip AMD Radeon 680M, RDNA2 random access memory 32GB LPDDR5, 4800MHz, Dual Chanel, expandable hard drive/SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 expandable M.2 2280 connections 2 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x USB4 Typ-C ([email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Type A, RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5m combo port connectivity WLAN 6, Bluetooth 5.2, free HDD slot 2.5″ Features VESA mount, USB4 Type-C video output up to [email protected]40 Gbit/s Dimensions / Weight 12,8 x 12,7 x 5,1 cm / 600 g power consumption DC 19V operating system Windows 11 Pro Preis 839,20 € Amazon

Mini PC why?

On the one hand, the performance level of small PCs has increased massively in recent years and, depending on the configuration, are already reaching the performance of desktop PCs. Thanks to the integrated CPUs and GPUs, which are now also quite powerful, you can also play games, emulate game systems or work with Office & Co. quite normally under Windows. Video editing and image editing is also possible without problems.

The performance of a dedicated GPU, i.e. in a fixed computer with a separate graphics unit, is not yet comparable, but the power consumption in everyday life is significantly lower than that of a desktop computer. Quite apart from the space requirement.

AMD Power

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Octa-Core is in 6 nm Manufactured and based on the Zen3+ Technology. The processor uses one Base Rate von 3,3 GHz and can im Turbo on 4,9 GHz boost. All in one handy, just around the 12 cm wide and deep housing.

So technology in a small space. Thanks liquid metal cooling and active fan but also not an impossibility to cool the hardware.. Small but nice. Or: Gambling, emulating or other tasks such as video and image editing are absolutely no problem.

In addition to the high computing power, you also get the same 32GB LPDDR5 memory with 4800 MHz im Dual-Chanel association set aside. If you want, you can expand or replace it, as you wish. The storage space lies in the form of a M.2 2280 NVMe 1 Terabyte Riegels before. This one can too exchanged or thanks further 2,5″ Schacht with a SSD or normal HDD expanded become.

The power consumption is not specifically stated, just that 19 V power supply included. The TDP can be found in different values, sometimes with 45 Watt mal 54 Watt. The truth probably lies somewhere in between. In the end, one can say: the powerful PC will go with it operated under 100 W power consumption.

Radeon 680M

Integrated graphics units already do a lot today. So you can, among other things, also hardware-eating games in Full-HD play, but often has to be up medium or low reduce details. If you don’t want that, just lower the resolution and use it if necessary FSR (a kind of upscaler). To break it down: you can everything imaginable an older and current PC games gamble.

The Valve has demonstrated with their Mobile Steam Deck Handheld what you can do with a smaller line. Of course, the system cannot be compared with the UM690, but the Steam Deck is somehow familiar to many.

Would you like to try a short comparison between the Steamdeck GPU and the Radeon 680M (both still work on RDNA2 basis)..

Radeon „Valve“ Radeon RX 680M Part of … Steam Deck SoC (Aerith) Ryzen Mobile 6000 (Rembrandt H45) architecture RDNA2 RDNA2 Shader 512 (8 CUs) 768 (12 CUs) Rate up to 1.6GHz up to 2.4GHz Interface 128 Bit 128 Bit Storage LPDDR5-5500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 TDP up to 15 watts 54 Watt (im UM690)

..you can see that here more shader units installed, one higher clock speed is used and of course also the TDP with ~54 Watt can also respond significantly higher. Accordingly, there is a graphical and general increase in performance due to the faster CPU. Of course it makes little sense to compare a mini PC with higher power consumption with a handheld in this context, but it certainly helps to quickly classify the performance.

Thus, the 680M is by far the fastest integrated graphics, at least currently.

If you are looking for more performance for the graphic display, you could probably use an external GPU thanks to the USB 4 Type-C port.

Alternatively, there is also the Minis Forum UM590 (€592 Amazon) which relies on a Ryzen 9 5900HX with integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics and only has a slightly lower graphics and processor performance. However, so far I can play all PC games here (also with limitations in resolution or details) and can also play the above emulations very well.

emulations

As an old gamer of the 80s, I like to play the partly aged classics on the energy-saving mini PCs. Of course, I’m not averse to the newer consoles. For this purpose, I put together a bootable USB data carrier with Batocera and a 4 TB hard drive in order to be able to flexibly access a chic retro interface and enjoy the old 8/16/32 bit consoles and newer consoles without changing the Windows formatting .

There is enough power here to play Playstation 2, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Classic, Playstation 3 as well as Xbox 360 properly. There are always exceptions, but that is more due to the emulation programs and some games that are not so easy to emulate.

connectivity

The connections aren’t too tight either. Next to 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-Typ-c 3.2 Gen 2 is also included USB4 Typ-C port before. Theoretically, such an external GPU should also be possible. For the image output is the USB4-Port with maximum [email protected] Hz can be used, alternatively there are of course also “classic” HDMI Ports before that with [email protected] Hz to be able to deal with. HDMI 2.1 is not used yet. The RJ45 LAN port works with max. 2.5 gigabits and a 3.5mm combo plug for microphone and headphones should of course not be missing.

The invisible but usable connections are revealed WLAN 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Windows 11 Pro

As operating system comes Windows 11 Pro pre-installed on the disk. If you want to use other operating systems, you can boot in the bios via USB data carrier and/or install a completely new operating system such as Linux or Steam OS.

Conclusion/assessment MINIS FORUM UM690 kaufen?

If you are looking for a processor and graphics performance in a compact format, you have come to the right place. You will hardly find a smaller and faster package at the moment. For the ambitious gamer who doesn’t pay attention to the power consumption, the tiny one won’t be the right one. Clearly suitable for gaming, but with a dedicated GPU you get significantly more graphics and performance from the SOC.

If you don’t really need the Radeon 680M and you can get by with the Vega 8 GPU, you can save money. The Minis Forum UM590 is a good €200 cheaper, uses a Ryzen 9 5900HX that is hardly less slower and is easily sufficient for high-end emulations or solid gaming with limitations in resolution or details.