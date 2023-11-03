Minors are more protected on mobile phones, this is how SIM cards with automatic “parental control” work

Violence: Sites that feature or promote violence or personal injury, including self-inflicted injury, suicide, or that show scenes of gratuitous, sustained, or brutal violence.

Hate and discrimination: sites that promote or support hatred or intolerance towards any individual or group. promotion of practices that can harm health: for example sites that promote or support anorexia or bulimia, drug use , alcohol or tobacco.

Anonymizer: Sites that provide tools and ways to make online activity untraceable.Seven: Sites that promote or offer methods, means of instruction, or other resources for influencing real events through the use of spells, curses, magical powers, or supernatural beings.

Yes, but exactly which sites will be blocked?

It’s still not clear. Agcom will communicate the criteria to identify the specific sites to block. In the meantime, operators can use blacklists created by them or taken from reliable, specialized third parties. Managing filters Those SIMs will therefore find themselves with default blocks. But parents can customize everything. Unblock some categories, for example, or turn off filters completely. Operators can also give the option to activate time blocks, which are valid only at certain times. It will be possible to customize in four ways: via an activation pin obtained when the SIM is activated; a reserved activation code (one time password) via text message or email; the Spid; or via a personal page on the operator’s website. For details you need to see what your operator offers from November 21st.

What to do if the minor’s SIM is registered in the parent’s name

Parents can also use these methods to activate SIM filters for their children. Alternatively, they can always use the classic parental control systems via app or to be activated in the mobile phone settings. However, considered by many experts as complex to manage and easily circumvented by minors (skilled in spying on passwords). Only a few parents know these systems and even fewer are those who know how to use them well. This innovation desired by Agcom is designed precisely to overcome the limits of classic methods. Why this innovation arrives In theory, this measure by Agcom should not have been necessary. Phone companies were supposed to offer their users free, comprehensive parental control services as early as 2020, according to a decree that year. But this did not happen and therefore the Authority was forced to intervene with guidelines of January 2023, which come into force on 21 November.